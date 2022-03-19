F1

“This is ridiculous” – Former World Champion says Mercedes is out of control with the porpoising problem

"This is ridiculous" - Former World Champion says Mercedes is out of control with the porpoising problem
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
"LeBron James loves reading the first page of books": NBA Twitter trolls The King for always showing up to the arena with books as accessories
Next Article
“Larry Bird would say ‘imma wait till you get one step away from me and then shoot it in your face’”: When Magic Johnson explained just how brutal the Celtics legend’s trash-talking would be
F1 Latest News
"This is ridiculous" - Former World Champion says Mercedes is out of control with the porpoising problem
“This is ridiculous” – Former World Champion says Mercedes is out of control with the porpoising problem

Mercedes W13 is facing an extreme porpoising problem as was seen in the free practice…