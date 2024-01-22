Max Verstappen Details the Moment He Became One With the RB19 to Dominate the Rest of the Grid- “It Was About Finding the Right Balance”

After the first four Grands Prix of the 2023 season, it looked like Max Verstappen would face tough competition from teammate Sergio Perez for the drivers’ championship. However, from the fifth race onwards, Verstappen blew past everyone else on the grid, including Perez. In a report by FormulaPassion, the Dutchman revealed how the race in Baku helped him understand the RB19 to its core and become its true master.

Per the three-time reigning world champion, his uniting moment with the car came in the final stint of the Azerbaijan GP, when he knew he wouldn’t be able to overtake Perez for the win. He used the time to keep the car under his control and refined the tools on the technical and driving side to ensure it suited his needs.

“I kept the car a little more under control, changing the behavior of everything around me. Sometimes it wasn’t as easy as it seemed, when braking I was always afraid of locking up. It was about finding the balance, finding the right combination”, said Verstappen.

Verstappen added it wasn’t always easy, despite how it looked on camera. There would be times when he was afraid of locking up when braking. The Dutchman had to find the right balance and combination to ensure he did not damage the tires (especially the rear ones) in the long run.

Once he figured out the right setup, there was no stopping Verstappen. He kept winning races, and he kept breaking records. Eventually, Verstappen featured on 21 podiums out of 22 races, standing in the top spot 19 times.

Sergio Perez admits toppling Max Verstappen will be a challenge

After putting in a late drive to ensure he would finish P2 in the drivers’ standings, Sergio Perez has one last chance to prove his worth to his team and secure a contract for the future. To achieve the same the Mexican driver feels he will have to outperform Max Verstappen.

Perez is well aware of the “challenge”, and in a recent interview, he admitted to the same. The 33-year-old is opting for a ‘Go big or go home’ approach and has set his eye on improving his finishing position from last year.

“That’s the main target for me because I’ve already finished second. My main interest is to do one better. I’m aware of the challenge that it is, we’ve got to really take this winter time to try to start the season on a high,” said Perez.

While Verstappen will be looking to continue dominating the grid the way he did in 2023, it looks like he might once again face an early challenge from his Red Bull teammate.