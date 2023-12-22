Max Verstappen Discloses His off Season Plans Include Travelling for Marriage and Eating

After winning his third championship this year in relentless fashion, Max Verstappen has disclosed his off-season plans. Although most drivers at such a time choose to relax and avoid travel, the Dutchman does not have that luxury. In a recent interview, the 26-year-old explained how he still needs to travel a lot during the off-season as he needs to attend his brother-in-law’s wedding in Brazil. Other than that, Verstappen revealed he hopes to eat a lot during the break.

When asked on the Red Bull podcast about what his plans were for the winter break, Verstappen replied, “I have to go to a wedding of my brother-in-law in Brazil. So, I will spend Christmas there as well because otherwise, I am traveling back to Europe again“.

Verstappen then added that he will spend some time skiing when he returns to Europe before starting training again in January. The Red Bull driver stated that the only thing he is afraid of while skiing is breaking his leg.

Verstappen joked that he may need to call his team if anything unfortunate were to happen then. Lastly, he stated that he hopes to enjoy eating during the break.

Since drivers require rigorous training and a strict diet during the season, they often do not get to eat their favorite meals. While Verstappen has several plans that will keep him busy and on his toes during the break, Sergio Perez hopes to have a much more relaxed time during the off-season.

Sergio Perez hopes to “recharge the batteries” during the break

Sergio Perez appeared on the same podcast that Max Verstappen appeared on and shared his plans for the off-season. The Mexican stated that, unlike Verstappen, he has no plans of going to a place where there is snow.

Instead, he revealed that he will visit some warm beaches in Mexico. The 33-year-old then added that he does not want to think too much about F1 during his break as he needs time off to recharge his batteries before he returns to training in January.

“I will go a bit warmer to the beach in Mexico with family, friends. Play some golf and have a few weeks to disconnect and recharge the batteries,” explained Perez. The former Racing Point driver will indeed hope to have a relaxing break to ensure that he is in top form in 2024 after a disappointing 2023 campaign.

The pressure is on Perez going into 2024 after he was way off the pace this season compared to Verstappen. Hence, in case if Perez’s struggles continue in 2024, Red Bull may consider replacing him.