4-Time World Champion Justin Gatlin Unveils Why Track and Field Athletes Should Have a Business Mindset

Since its inception, track and field has relied heavily on financial resources. Sponsors support the athletes, assisting them in achieving goals in the sport. However, along with these financial incentives and contracts comes responsibility for the athletes’ careers, which can be heavily impacted by these corporations. Justin Gatlin, with over two decades of experience in the scene, reveals how athletes should have a business mindset on Instagram’s Ready Set Go podcast.

Gatlin describes a scenario in which athletes are unaware of these contracts. Agencies then approach the competitors, assisting them in securing sponsorships. However, while the agents may appear to be helpful during deal negotiations, they are essentially trapping the athletes in a loop from which it is difficult to escape. The four-time world champion explains it by citing large corporations, as he states:

“Oh, you have no choice but to sign with Nike. Oh, you have no choice to sign with Adidas. Not realizing those agents have a relationship with those shoe companies, and they don’t want to create turbulence in their relationship with those shoe companies.”

Many brands, including Nike, Adidas, and New Balance, begin to support young, emerging athletes. These sponsors contribute to providing financial assistance to competitors who are just starting in their careers. However, the contracts are typically long, lasting until retirement or even a lifetime, and can have a significant impact.

Some sportsmen grow frustrated due to the pressure from large organizations to not miss out on opportunities. However, this allows agents to take advantage of inexperienced athletes by luring them into contracts. According to Gatlin, these agents aren’t very concerned with a single athlete because they handle a large number of them and have direct access to major corporations.

They have their own interests, and they impose their decisions on the newcomers. Gatlin acknowledges that this is the brutal reality of track and field, but competitors should never ignore their own opinions on any type of deal.

Through his podcast, the four-time world champion has been educating aspiring athletes. He has served as a mentor and has also made passing comparisons between a seasoned track star and a young prodigy on occasion.

Justin Gatlin draws parallels between Usain Bolt and Letsile Tebogo

Letsile Tebogo has emerged as an athlete to watch out for in the 2024 track and field season. He broke the 300-meter world record at the ASA Grand Prix Tour and also holds two world leads in other categories. Tebogo has demonstrated enthusiasm for challenging his competitors, elevating African athletics to new heights.

Justin Gatlin points out that Usain Bolt exhibited the same devotion during his prime, when he propelled his country, Jamaica, to the pinnacle of the sport. The track legend, like Tebogo, raised the popularity of his country’s runners. The 20-year-old adores the sport and is mentally and physically prepared to excel at the Paris Olympics.