Ronaldo vs. Messi: Patrick Mahomes Upsets IShowSpeed Trying to Settle the GOAT Debate

Our generation witnessed two of the most successful players to ever grace the soccer field: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. However, the debate over who is the real GOAT between the two can never be settled. Recently, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tried his hand at it but ended up upsetting a few, including the famous YouTuber IShowSpeed.

Days after appearing alongside social media star turned wrestler Logan Paul and IShowSpeed at Monday Night Raw, Patrick Mahomes was once again featured on Paul’s podcast ‘Impaulsive,’ While they engaged in various fun conversations, there was a segment where Mahomes was asked to weigh in on who he believed was more talented between Messi and Ronaldo.

Patrick Mahomes, being very careful in his response to the most heated question, stated that Ronaldo is a better athlete and striker. However, when it comes to skills, he chose Argentina’s star player, Lionel Messi. He stated,

“You’re going to get me like canceled by half the generation. I would say Ronaldo may be a better athlete and a better striker. Messi maybe more skilled. Would that be a fair argument?

However, Speed wasn’t satisfied, claiming that Mahomes gave the most Wikipedia-like answer. Speed, a big fan of Ronaldo, has consistently argued that Messi is over-hyped. He concluded by asserting that Ronaldo is far more athletic and skilled, stating that Messi’s strength lies in only dribbling the ball.

A Nervous Encounter Between Mahomes and Messi

Last month, Arrowhead Stadium hosted an Inter Miami game, where a video went viral showing Patrick Mahomes greeting soccer star Lionel Messi. Reflecting on their encounter, Mahomes admitted feeling nervous as he didn’t know what to say. However, upon meeting Messi, he simply shook hands and said, “have fun out there.”

“I was nervous…. I was very nervous (to meet him) I didn’t know what I was supposed to say and said ‘have fun out there. He scored a goal, he had an assist, he had a great time.”

Well, when a star player meets another star player, they might end up feeling awestruck as they meet for the first time. However, in that game, Messi’s team won 3-2 against Sporting Kansas City, and it also became the fourth-largest crowd in MLS history, with 72,610 fans in attendance.