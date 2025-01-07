Max Verstappen Doesn’t ‘Intend’ to Leave Red Bull Before the End of His Contract

Rumors of Max Verstappen leaving Red Bull because of its decline in performance became quite common in 2024. However, the Dutchman repeatedly told the media that he would remain committed to his team and intended to fulfill his long-term contract, which ran out at the end of the 2028 season.

After that, Verstappen would take a call on his career as a whole, with retirement rumors also creeping in. In a recent conversation with Viaplay, the 27-year-old said, “In Formula 1, it’s not that common for someone to get out of their contract.”

Verstappen also explained how breaking contracts may have become a norm in other sports like soccer, but not in F1 yet. “In Formula 1, that doesn’t happen that often, and that’s not the plan. That is not the intention, no”, he added.

Verstappen signed his existing deal in 2022 when he was just a one-time World Champion. Now he has won three more, but remains just as hungry for success at the pinnacle of motorsports, and seems to be loyal to Red Bull.

Max Verstappen hints at retiring sooner than 2028 if Red Bull doesn't deliver after 2026 "I don't see myself spending three years in the midfield. I'd rather stay home or do something else. But again, I don't see that [RB not delivering] happening."

Despite the Milton Keynes-based team’s struggles, with balance issues affecting its performance, Verstappen hasn’t lost faith in its ability to return to the top. With the 2026 regulation changes on the horizon, Verstappen understands that the situation could either improve or deteriorate.

The only way another team could make Verstappen leave is through a reported clause in his contract that allows him to part ways if Red Bull fields an underperforming car. The likes of Mercedes or Aston Martin might scramble to secure his signature, but ultimately, Verstappen will have the final say.

Verstappen’s future plans

Having been with the Red Bull family throughout his F1 career, it is very difficult to envision Verstappen at any other team. Even the 27-year-old would find it tough to move away, given how much Red Bull has backed him, and given him the right tools to succeed.

With four years left on his contract, Verstappen is more likely to retire from F1 altogether after 2028 instead of joining another team. He has highlighted the possibility of an early exit from the sport, mainly to explore other racing disciplines including endurance racing, GT racing, and rallying, among others.

Besides that urge, Verstappen also doesn’t wish to cope with the increasing stress of the existing F1 schedule. With a record 24-race calendar, more sprint races, and unnecessary FIA sanctions, his disdain towards F1 has only grown and is not motivating him to race in the sport till his mid-30s.