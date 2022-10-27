“This is Pierre, I can smell it!”: Yuki Tsunoda identifies Pierre Gasly in disguise by just smelling him; not helping the rumours

Yuki Tsunoda identifies Pierre Gasly, who was in disguise by smelling him, which now won’t help the rumours subside even after their separation.

The Alpha Tauri duo shares an extraordinary camaraderie. So much so that many even consider both of them to be in a romantic relationship with each other.

This level of friendship won’t be seen for much longer as Gasly is heading for Alpine for the 2023 season. Thus, fans can only rejoice in some of the remaining moments of both of them together.

And addition to that, Tsunoda has now given something memorable yet funny. The moment would most probably go onto something which might even be recalled from memory lane.

Also read: Sergio Perez confuses soccer players for American football players

Yuki Tsunoda finds Pierre Gasly even in disguise

Ahead of the Mexican GP, Gasly was standing along with another man. Both had covered their face with golden helmets with black visors. Among them, Tsunoda had to identify his teammate.

The Japanese race driver was quick to identify him, not by his physical features like height or body shape, but by his smell. “Ah, this is Pierre, i can smell it!” blurted out Tsunoda.

And Tsunoda was right when Gasly removed his helmet. The accurate guess by the AlphaTauri star amused everyone in the video. Meanwhile, on social media, fans were overwhelmed by this chemistry level.

“ah, this is Pierre, i can smell it!” 😂 nothing gets past @yukitsunoda07‘s nose! pic.twitter.com/9YjBDAiP3Y — Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) October 27, 2022

Japanese star meets Nyck de Vries

With Gasly bidding adieu to Alphatauri, the Faenza-based team found a suitable replacement in Nyck de Vries, who impressed multiple sides with his performance for Williams at Monza.

Though, fans managed to spot a peculiar fact around it. Seeing the height of both drivers, many even claimed that this would be the shortest F1 duo in the sport’s history.

de Vries comes from Mercedes’ setup. How he would adapt to Red Bull’s setup remains to be seen. Moreover, it remains to be seen what vision Red Bull has with their second Dutch driver, as he is not among the young lot, but until they see him progressing within the setup. It would be interesting to see.

Also read: Max Verstappen reveals his most ’emotional moment’ with Sergio Perez