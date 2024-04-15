Adrian Newey Labels New Regulations a ‘Marketing’ Gig After Being Dissatisfied by the FIA’s Work

The 2026 engine-specific regulations reset is right on the horizon but Red Bull tech genius, Adrian Newey is far from impressed. Having won 25 world championships during his illustrious career in F1, Newey has studied the initial layout of the upcoming rule set and is concerned with the direction it will take the sport in. He has even gone as far as deeming it a marketing ploy.

According to GPBlog, the 65-year-old said, “I guess it is what their marketing people said that we should be doing and I understand that: it’s potentially interesting because F1 can be a fast-track developer of technology.”

Newey’s biggest concern with the new power units is the proposed 50-50 distribution between the Internal Combustion Engine and the hybrid system in terms of power output. The Briton believes this would lead to absurd solutions such as running higher revs during tight corners to be able to harvest the battery pack.

Another point of consideration for Newey is how the latest regulations take the ball away from him. The Briton is one of the masters of race-car aerodynamics. However, with the 2026 regulations focused more on the engine than the chassis, this puts him in a tricky corner. There are chances that his designs would be limited by what the PU demands, in terms of design compatibility.

Even Max Verstappen has previously critiqued the general philosophy of the new regulations. Meanwhile, his team boss Christian Horner has called for the FIA to have a second look into them. Despite the concerns within the Red Bull camp, and Newey’s general apprehensions, he is still one of the most sought-after guys in the paddock.

Is Adrian Newey looking for a new challenge in 2026?

Many consider Newey the greatest F1 designer of all time. His work with the Bulls on the current ground-effect cars has only solidified his legacy in the sport. The RB19 (their 2023 challenger) became statistically the greatest F1 car ever. Naturally, with championships for teams such as Williams and McLaren on his CV too, Newey is on every team’s radar.

As things stand, Newey is a Red Bull man, through and through. His departure wouldn’t also make much sense given how deeply he is invested in the Austrian brand’s hypercar project – the RB17. Hence, it would take a surprising turn of events to lure the 65-year-old away from Milton Keynes.

That, in its entirety, isn’t impossible, though. Reports have been linking the 25-time champion to the likes of Ferrari. With Lewis Hamilton joining the Scuderia in 2025, many believe that Newey may have some interest in making a move to Maranello. Such a move could see him form an iconic partnership with the #44 driver, as he always wanted to do, and end Ferrari’s title drought too.

What makes things even more interesting is the reported distress within the Red Bull camp due to the Christian Horner saga. It may have tipped the scales in Ferrari’s favor, who are also willing to shell out millions, as per reports, to secure a deal with Newey.