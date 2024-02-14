Ferrari F1 Car Launch: Exit Bound Carlos Sainz Gives His First Review- “I Prefer Not to Talk”

Ferrari surprised fans all around the world after they launched a stunning livery for their 2024 car. During Ferrari’s F1 car launch, Carlos Sainz shared his views about the SF-24. Even though the Spaniard is entering into his last year of contract with Ferrari, he had nothing but praises for the work the Italian outfit had carried out behind the scenes.

Speaking of the same, Sainz said (as quoted by gazzetta.it), “The first impact on the simulator was good, and the sensations are different compared to last year because the SF-24 drives differently, and you can feel that it behaves differently. Until I drive it on the track, I prefer not to talk“.

The 29-year-old then added that it is always “special” to see a new Formula 1 Ferrari. He added that similarly to everyone else, he too admired “the shapes, the lines, the livery“. After stating the same, Sainz shed some light on the input he gave to his Ferrari team members to develop the SF-24.

Although the Spaniard will no longer be a Ferrari driver come 2025, he made it clear that his ambition is still to try and make his last year count with the team. Sainz stated that he will try and do everything in his potential to launch a championship fight with the SF-24. In 2025, seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton will replace Sainz at Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton shocked the world with his Ferrari move

Although there have been rumors since last year that Ferrari have been keen to sign Lewis Hamilton, none of them seemed serious. However, it all changed when Ferrari chairman John Elkann himself called the Briton during this winter.

The talks progressed swiftly, and Hamilton eventually decided to end his decade-long relationship with Mercedes to sign for Ferrari. Since Charles Leclerc recently signed his contract extension with the Prancing Horse, Carlos Sainz had to give way for Hamilton.

Soon after Ferrari confirmed that they had signed Hamilton for 2025, Sainz put up an emotional post on social media. Instead of focusing on the disappointment about his exit, the Spaniard made it clear that he will give his best in 2024 to try and help the Tifosi have something to savor before he leaves.

Via his post, Sainz also mentioned that he will provide details about his future in due course. Since more than half of the grid will run out of contracts at the end of 2024, this year’s silly season could be quite eventful.

As for Sainz, he does not seem to have too many options if he wants to join another top side. While the seat is vacant at Mercedes for 2025, rumors have suggested that Toto Wolff is either keen to promote Andrea Kimi Antonelli or sign double-world champion Fernando Alonso.

If not Mercedes, Sainz could also get an opportunity at Red Bull if the Milton Keynes outfit decide to part ways with Sergio Perez, who struggled massively in 2023. Meanwhile, a third option could be a drive at the Stake F1 side, which will become Audi’s work team in 2026.