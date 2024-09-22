Max Verstappen Emulates Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel to ‘Protest’ Against FIA in Modern Era

The F1 swear words saga is reaching new heights every day with Max Verstappen refusing to back down. With the FIA penalizing Verstappen with community service, the Dutch driver was in full protest mode after Saturday’s qualifying in Singapore. Verstappen’s ‘cold’ behavior towards the journalists in the press conference room became a major talking point.

The three-time champion’s actions also reminded people of how Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel almost went to war against the sport’s governing authority. Back at the 2022 Miami Grand Prix, the FIA cracked down on drivers wearing jewelry while in the paddock or the car and also mandated drivers to wear fireproof undergarments.

Unhappy with the unnecessary blow-up, Hamilton showed up to the paddock donning as much jewelry as he possibly could. Wearing an all-denim outfit, the Brit had four stacked necklaces. He then wore three watches at once, while also showing off four rings on each hand, an earring, and a nose ring.

You either HAVE IT or you don’t! Fuck the FIA. pic.twitter.com/qG0s1QfLn9 — Albany (@albany_44_) September 21, 2024

Meanwhile, Vettel wasn’t letting Hamilton have all the fun alone. The German also protested against the ‘unnecessary’ verdict by showing up wearing a pair of underpants over his race suit. For the now-retired driver, it was a matter of personal freedom and the FIA had no control over it.

Following in the footsteps of the greats, Verstappen has now taken the fight to the FIA.

Verstappen’s silent protest has backing from Hamilton

Generally a man of many words, the Dutchman remained laconic at the behest of not getting any extra punishment in the post-qualifying presser. Most journalists were perplexed at how Verstappen responded to their questions, but he was happy to address them at length outside the room.

his attitude and personality is just so top tier. they didn’t want him to talk and so he doesn’t. max verstappen, you move me pic.twitter.com/NbY9pev6Au — faye (@97sverstappen) September 21, 2024

It is rather unlikely that Verstappen might earn another punishment for his antics given he barely spoke anything. Nonetheless, what works in his favor is the fact that he has the support of all of the drivers. Even several journalists were appreciative of this stance by the 26-year-old to avoid getting into trouble as well as giving them proper responses later.

Notably, Hamilton was the most vocal entity in supporting Verstappen against the FIA’s penalty. Speaking at the press conference, he advised the Dutch driver to not go through with the community service. The Briton added that if he were in Verstappen’s place, he certainly wouldn’t go through with it.