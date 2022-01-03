“Who gave you the right to bodyshame someone?”– Max Verstappen faces horrendous body shaming online after pictures from the beach surface

A section of F1 ‘fans’ resorted to body shaming Red Bull’s Max Verstappen after pictures surfaced of the Dutch driver enjoying some downtime.

12th December 2021 saw a controversial conclusion to a thrilling 2021 F1 season. When Max Verstappen took the win from main rival Lewis Hamilton in the last lap courtesy to a questionable decision from the FIA, it rightfully left many people with a sour taste remaining.

However, ever since that day, fans who don’t agree with the final outcome of the 2021 championship decider have taken their dissatisfaction to new, more toxic levels day by day on the internet.

you guys are disgusting, who gave you the right to bodyshame someone? pic.twitter.com/a2I30VJJRe — ana¹¹ (@ourcheco) January 2, 2022

The latest in the tirade of this negativity being spread against Verstappen is him being body-shamed on Twitter after pictures of the driver enjoying some personal time with his family on the beach surfaced online.

Several accounts have been spotted making fun of the new world champion’s physique. They can be seen calling it unfit, unattractive, and some even drawing direct comparisons between Max Verstappen’s and Lewis Hamilton’s body.

People have been taking potshots at Verstappen’s girlfriend, Kelly Piquet. The Brazilian columnist is the daughter of former world champion Nelson Piquet.

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet are literally the ugliest couple on earth — max (@DuckOWard) December 17, 2021

The fans don’t represent the driver

Sadly, it is very obvious who the people who are resorting to new lows such as this are supporters of. The irony here is that Lewis Hamilton himself would be terribly against body shaming. To see his supporters still resort to it is simply disappointing.

Since Max became WDC, #TeamLH have sent death threats to Latifi, made abuse jokes, have doxxed Masi, accused Jean Totd of a conspiracy, body shamed Kelly, body shamed Max Missing anything #WeStandWithLewisHamilton stans? — JMiller (@adler181) January 2, 2022

It also goes against everything Hamilton is trying so hard to work against, i.e, a more inclusive and accepting Formula One. It is not to be misunderstood that racism and body shaming are being put on the same level. Hamilton’s battle is mainly against racism.

However, even body positivity comes under the umbrella of the social causes which Hamilton has been working incredibly hard to promote.

Thankfully, there were some accounts which saw what was going on and decided to speak up about it, raising pertinent points as well. The anger against Max Verstappen by the Hamilton fans is misplaced as was right pointed out by a select few.

#TeamLH – whilst I get we’re pretty pissed still, let’s not body shame Max for Christ sake ‍♂️ this is nothing to do with him, it’s all about the FIA & Masi… do not get the two confused otherwise as a fan base we lose credibility… LEWIS would not want that… pic.twitter.com/C1gy9yKcSS — . (@GamieXP) January 2, 2022

The decision by the FIA has resulted in a vicious and toxic backlash. F1 Twitter at the moment has reached its lowest of lows. It is no surprise that Lewis Hamilton has decided to take time off the toxic social media.

It’s just that he wouldn’t be very pleased to see which side is the one being most toxic.