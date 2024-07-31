Max Verstappen Finally Discovers One Thing Sergio Perez Can’t Live Without

Max Verstappen has finally discovered the one thing that Sergio Perez cannot live without after being teammates with him at Red Bull for 3.5 years. When asked about the same, at first the Dutchman joked and said, “He doesn’t know himself.” Perez even accepted that he didn’t “know this one”.

Sergio Perez will remain Max Verstappen’s Red Bull F1 team-mate after the summer break ✅ Autosport understands Christian Horner addressed the team’s staff at its Milton Keynes factory saying Perez will be in the car for the Dutch GP. FULL STORY: https://t.co/YtGgLMdbU6 pic.twitter.com/gkFHved9qZ — Autosport (@autosport) July 29, 2024

Verstappen then revealed his answer as “Family“. Perez looked at the 26-year-old’s answer on the whiteboard and accepted that Verstappen was indeed right. The Mexican then said, “He knows me better than I do”.

Perez is indeed a family man and has showcased his love for them on several occasions. The same is true the other way around as well.

Sergio Perez’s father, Antonio Perez Garibay, on numerous occasions, has given interviews, where he has expressed his love for his son. As for Sergio Perez, he is a father of four himself.

The 34-year-old spends most of his time away from the sport with his family. He proved it once when he made an honest confession regarding his mental health troubles. As quoted by Marca, the Mexican driver confessed how the 2023 season took a toll on his mental health and he inadvertently wasn’t as present for his kids.

To ensure that his own struggles did not affect the time he gave his kids, he took action and sought professional help. “When you’re going through such difficult times at work, it’s hard to be happy at home with your wife and children. So I hired a mental coach because my family deserves to have that joyful father at home,” he revealed.