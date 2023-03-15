Max Verstappen Gets Candid On Fragile Relationship With Sergio Perez: “We Were Rivals…”
Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez’s relationship has been in a weird place since the latter half of the 2022 F1 season. However, the Red Bull teammates have left the past where it belongs and turned the page to the 2023 chapter. So far, the duo seems to be on good terms and Verstappen has gone a step further to lather his teammate with praise.
Revealing that the two have developed a good relationship with each other, the Dutch Lion has opened up on his connection with his teammate.
Max Verstappen spills the beans
In a conversation with the Daily Mail, the double champion reflected on his dynamic with Perez. Having gotten closer over the last few years together, Verstappen praised his teammate. “He drove brilliantly for the team when I won my first world title in Abu Dhabi. He was superb that day.”
However, he also reveals that before their time in Blue, they were indifferent to each other. “We were rivals before, especially when I started out at Toro Rosso, and then I got to know him in a bit more personal way.”
Verstappen also goes on to say that he likes the fact that Checo is a family man, caring for those around him. The two also share a similar mentality when it comes to success- especially the definition of the term.
Perez & Verstappen see eye-to-eye on just one thing
Verstappen has proven himself a dominant force in Milton Keynes, securing the championship twice and surpassing his teammate by a substantial margin. However, the Golden Boot of Red Bull claims he shares the same idea of victory as Perez.
Verstappen rightly states that ” it is not the end of the world if you don’t succeed” in F1. Apparently, Checo is of the same opinion. However, with Verstappen having the experience of two dominant championships, and probably another one on the way- maybe the scales are uneven in this measure.
Talking about Perez, he claimed, “We have all won races – and he is the most successful Mexican – but it is not everything…”
Although Perez hasn’t quite matched Verstappen’s level of performance on the track, the 33-year-old driver has still managed to secure three race victories since joining Red Bull and even achieved a career-high finish of P3 in the 2022 World Championship. But is that enough to keep the driver satisfied?