“The last time Mick’s car was in two pieces it cost Haas $1,000,000″– Mick Schumacher splitting car crash at Monaco another liability to Haas’ budget

Mick Schumacher crashed yet again this season while racing in Monaco; frustrating for Haas as they are like others struggling with the budget.

The 2022 season brought in budget caps that have kept every team under the budget of approximately $140million. Several teams are struggling with it, as except for drivers’ salary, everything else needs to be included under this sum.

Now, with the drivers crashing, the preparation cost is another headache for the teams. Haas, who has been at the crossroads of whether to increase the budget, witnessed another hit to their pockets.

Mick Schumacher, who was racing in the Monaco Grand Prix, crashed his car on lap 27. The car splitter itself into two pieces. This is surely not the first time when Schumacher’s car got to split this season.

SAFETY CAR! Mick Schumacher has gone hard into the barriers. Thankfully, Mick is out of the car and ok 🙏 pic.twitter.com/n2qHCNVA0u — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 29, 2022

The last time it happened was when Schumacher was participating in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying. Apparently, that crash cost Haas around $1million.

The last time Mick’s car was in two pieces it cost Haas $1,000,000 😳 pic.twitter.com/LGVD4yJCN1 — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) May 29, 2022

Mick Schumacher in 2022: full of errors

This is not the first time when Schumacher has been in the wrong for Haas. The German race driver has crashed this season multiple times, which has cost him even his first career points.

It won’t be long before Haas would lose its patience and would need Schumacher to be more careful on the track. Meanwhile, he has also been poor in his performances compared to his teammate Kevin Magnussen.

This was Schumacher’s 28th race start, and he is yet to score a point in his career. This disgraced record is certainly not doing wonders for his portfolio. Especially when he was not long ago looked upon as the future driver of Ferrari when he won the F2 championship.

For Schumacher, it was excusable to not have any points in 2021, as Haas was technically uncompetitive with the level of the car they had. However, this year, Haas has managed to build a midtable worthy car, and nothing can excuse the 23-year-old now.

