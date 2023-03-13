Max Verstappen’s Performance Coach Once Revealed Red Bull Champion’s Expertise in a Sport Different to F1

Besides being a two-time F1 world champion, Max Verstappen is also the finest FIFA player. So much so that the Red Bull driver is ranked among the top players in the world. An avid soccer fan that he is, one simply cannot doubt Verstappen’s expertise in FIFA, as revealed by the Dutchman’s performance coach.

During an interview with Pit-stop, Bradley Scanes unraveled the Dutch driver’s prowess in the game. Scanes work as the performance coach of the Red Bull star. He said that the son of Jos Verstappen plays FIFA brilliantly and it took him three years to beat him at the game.

Imagine being so good at the game that a person needs three entire years to beat the coveted Red Bull star. Why not? When the 25-year-old is one of the highest-ranked players in the world despite having a full-time job in F1.

Verstappen once ranked inside the top 25 in the global FIFA ranking

Being an ardent soccer fan who supports PSV Eindhoven and FC Barcelona, Verstappen is a talented FIFA player globally. As per FIFA statistics site Futwiz, he goes by the gamer tag ‘crgboy007’.

The Red Bull champion ranked 21st in the world in the Ultimate Team by FIFA in 2019. Additionally, the Milton-Keynes-based driver also reached 31st rank globally in 2018 and once joked about his FIA penalty by comparing it to his FIFA points.

Max Verstappen’s response to his €50,000 fine: “That’s a little less FIFA points for me then”. pic.twitter.com/NreNkdhJI2 — FIFA 23 News (@FUT23News) November 14, 2021

The Antwerp-born driver often plays the online game and at times he does it against his mates on the grid. As per reports, he played FIFA against McLaren’s Lando Norris on Twitch and defeated the Briton all three times.

The Red Bull star once played for 14 hours during a Grand Prix

Out of all 24 hours, Max Verstappen spent 14 hours playing FIFA during the 2021 United States Grand Prix. As per team principal Christian Horner, the star driver spent his time playing the game for a such monstrous amount of time, that too during an important race week in a tense season.

The immense hours at the game didn’t hamper Verstappen’s performance at the United States Grand Prix as he went on to take the pole. Later on in the race, he held off Lewis Hamilton to pick up his win.

