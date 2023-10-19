Max Verstappen Gets Ready For ‘Hectic’ United States GP

Max Verstappen is currently in the form of his life as he has showcased unprecedented dominance so far this season. The Dutchman has won 14 of the 17 races this year and will target his 15th victory at the United States Grand Prix this weekend. Since the 26-year-old has already sealed his third championship, the pressure on him is much less than before. However, that has not reduced his desire to win the race in Austin this weekend, a Grand Prix he believes will be very “hectic.”

The United States GP could be another tiring race weekend as it will feature the sprint race format. Moreover, as per the weather prediction, there is an expectation of high temperatures for the race in Austin. This could prove to be tricky for the drivers after they had a hard time battling the seething heat in Qatar two weeks ago.

Max Verstappen hopes to have more “special memories” in Austin

Red Bull Racing has a decent record in Austin, winning three races at this venue. Max Verstappen, who won the United States Grand Prix last year to seal his second title, is now hoping for some more “special memories” in Austin this year.

While speaking in a recent interview (as quoted by gpblog.com) the 26-year-old said, “I’m really looking forward to the race in Austin this weekend. As a team, we have a lot of special memories from there. The atmosphere at the track is also like no other. There are so many Oracle Red Bull Racing fans there to cheer us on“.

While the Dutchman is looking forward to the race in Austin, he did admit that he expects it to be a “hectic” one. Verstappen stated how his side may struggle to find the optimal balance since they will have just one practice session because of the sprint race format this weekend.

Another reason he highlighted was that he expects the weather in Austin this weekend to have “high temperatures.” However, considering how Verstappen has navigated all the challenges throughout the 2023 season, he will hope to register a win during both the sprint and the main race.

Verstappen has had another record-breaking season this year

Max Verstappen has barely put a foot wrong in the 2023 season, as he has won all the races, barring three. After trying to adjust his driving style to the RB19 in the first few races, the Dutchman discovered another level of form after he lost to Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez in Baku.

Since then, he went on to win a record-breaking 10 consecutive races from Miami to the Italian GP before Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz ended his domination in Singapore. However, it did not take long for Verstappen to bounce back, as he won the very next race in Japan before registering another victory in Qatar two weekends ago.

Since the 26-year-old is now having another record-breaking season, he will hope to clinch more milestones in the remainder of the 2023 season. One record of himself that Verstappen can match this weekend in Austin is the most number of wins in a single campaign. The three-time champion won a record 15 races last year, something that he could easily go past this season.