Max Verstappen Has a Sincere Request for F1 Community Regarding Sergio Perez

When Sergio Perez got a two-year contract extension with Red Bull, many thought it would translate into better performances on the track. However, his form took a nosedive and now people are talking about his possible sacking from the team.

Reports have also suggested that there is a possible performance clause in Perez’s new contract. This supposed clause will allow the team to replace him if he falls behind Max Verstappen by more than 100 points at any time during the 2024 season. And the Mexican is already 137 points behind his teammate.

Most of that deficit has come in the last few races. Perez has only scored a total of 10 points in the recent triple-header, which came on the back of two retirements in Monaco and Canada.

Amid Perez’s recent struggles, Verstappen has given his thoughts about the rumors that are suggesting that Red Bull may sack the Mexican. When asked about Perez’s lack of form during a media interview in Hungary on Friday, Verstappen said,

“I think as teammates we always help the team to move forward, give feedback on the car and that’s what we’ll continue to do so. Also for my side like with all the people you know, spreading rumors or whatever. I think both of us are very focused on just working with the team and that’s what we should do, not to put too much added pressure and just focus on what we can do on the track.”

Even before these comments, Verstappen had already defended his teammate from the scathing criticism the Mexican had been receiving both from the media and the fans.

Verstappen says it’s unfair to put all the blame on Perez

Red Bull were outright favorites at the start of the season with Verstappen continuing where he left off in 2023. However, the team is nowhere close to achieving the level of dominance of last season.

The RB20 has shown significant issues on circuits that have a bumpy track surface or require heavy kerb riding. And this is why Verstappen believes that his teammate should not be blamed entirely for Red Bull’s recent slump. Speaking to Telegraaf.nl about this, the Dutchman noted,

“If you are searching as a team on so many weekends, it is difficult for a driver to be consistent. So it is not fair to say that it is all his fault. It has also been very challenging for me recently to get the best out of the car. The team knows that. If the car gets better and more predictable, it also becomes easier as a driver.” [Translated by Google]

While Verstappen is defending his teammate, many in the community believe that Perez has only got until the summer break to prove he deserves the Red Bull seat.