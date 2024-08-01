Max Verstappen Has an Olympic Game Where He Believes Lewis Hamilton Can Excel

Red Bull Racing recently posted a video on their social platforms where they asked Max Verstappen which of his fellow Formula 1 drivers would do well in the ongoing Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

The Dutchman picked his arch-rival Lewis Hamilton when it came to competing in diving. Some of the other drivers he picked were Nico Hulkenberg for shotput, Esteban Ocon for 110-meter hurdles, Charles Leclerc for equestrian, and George Russell for rowing.

Verstappen picked his former teammates Alex Albon for pole vault, Daniel Ricciardo for judo, and Pierre Gasly for weight-lifting. Meanwhile, he picked Valtteri Bottas, who loves to ride, for track cycling events.

Verstappen did not give any reason for why he picked those particular drivers for the corresponding sports. It looked like he was just having fun and not giving much thought before picking the names.

However, Hamilton is quite well known for his love of water sports like surfing since he first tried it in 2014. So, that could be a reason why Verstappen picked him for diving as well. In fact, Hamilton often finds himself surfing with a legend of the sport, Kelly Slater, and recently he even spoke about a near-death experience he had in 2021.

Although, recently Hamilton revealed in a similar feature video by Mercedes for the Olympics, that he would like to participate in fencing, like his fencer friend — Miles Chamley-Watson.