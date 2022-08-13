Pierre Gasly will not get another shot at $640 Million worth F1 team claims Helmut Marko

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko closes the door on Pierre Gasly’s return to the Red Bull seat against Max Verstappen for the 2024 season

Red Bull’s Helmut Marko previously confirmed that Pierre Gasly will continue for AlphaTauri in 2023 mainly because there is no exit clause in the Frenchman’s contract.

Pierre Gasly has impressed plenty of teams with his drive in the Italian outfit. Hence, many news outlets linked the driver to a better team in 2023.

Gasly’s contract with AlphaTauri runs out by the end of the 2023 season. Instead of competing for the Red Bull seat, Marko is willing to let him go once his contract expires.

Red Bull’s contractual situation in the 2024 season

Sergio Perez’s Red Bull contract runs out by the end of the 2024 season. He currently sits 3rd in the world champion right behind teammate Max Verstappen and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

The Mexican driver will turn 35 by the end of the 2024 season. Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton are still at their peak and competitive in their later years.

Perez will follow in their footsteps and is still in the long-term plans for Red Bull. Taking this into consideration, Helmut Marko confirmed that the chances of Pierre Gasly returning to Red Bull are not very high.

Will Pierre Gasly be able to change Helmut Marko’s perspective with his performance?

Helmut Marko believes that the 2020 Italian Grand Prix’s ability is not one hundred per cent convincing. Moreover, there are plenty of drivers to pick from for a Red Bull seat in the future.

He explains: “He [Gasly] is definitely more settled, has much more confidence [compared to his Red Bull year in 2019]. But to what extent he can compete with a Verstappen is difficult to say.”

Pierre Gasly will have a wide variety of teams to choose from in 2024 with the inclusion of Audi and Porsche in the sport as well. Marko’s views will change depending on the 26-years-old driver’s performance.

