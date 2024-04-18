Max Verstappen Hints ”Peaceful Environment” at Red Bull Could Make Him Stay

Red Bull has been facing internal turmoil as team principal Christian Horner was recently being investigated for alleged “inappropriate behavior“. Soon after the company launched this investigation, Max Verstappen hinted that he could leave the team. However, the Dutchman has now suggested that a peaceful environment could convince him to extend his stay at Milton Keynes.

Pit Debrief (as reported by Junaid Samodien on X (formerly Twitter)) quoted the 26-year-old as saying, “We want to have a quiet, peaceful environment. I do think lately we’ve been talking about the cars. So, I am happy about that, and we are talking about the performance of the car. That is what it should be. And, of course, as long as I am happy with the team, there is no reason to leave.”

After an independent barrister hired by Red Bull dismissed the grievance against Horner, two sides reportedly formed in the team’s camp. A reported power struggle between Horner and Helmut Marko seemingly ensued with Jos Verstappen, Max’s father, siding with the Austrian.

Subsequently, Red Bull began investigating Marko as well for his alleged involvement in the media leaks related to Horner’s case. With speculation rife that Marko could be sacked, Verstappen suggested that if the 80-year-old left, he could as well. This led to speculation that Verstappen could leave Red Bull and potentially join Mercedes.

Amid these rumors, Horner himself admitted that he would be open to the prospect of the three-time world champion leaving. The Guardian had quoted Horner as saying, “It’s like anything in life, you can’t force somebody to be somewhere just because of a piece of paper.”

Max Verstappen and Christian Horner come to a truce to push for more titles

Since Red Bull are keen to win more titles, Christian Horner and Max Verstappen have seemingly come to a truce. The Dutchman and Red Bull seem to have carried on their form from last season.

The 26-year-old has already registered three wins after the first four races and leads Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez by 13 points in the championship. Meanwhile, Red Bull leads the Constructors’ Championship by 21 points from second-placed Ferrari.

Since the regulations carry over in 2025, Verstappen and Red Bull are likely to be the favorites to win the titles next year as well. With Verstappen now staying at Red Bull for the foreseeable future, Mercedes have potentially lost the chance to sign the #1 driver.

This may mean that Mercedes will give Italian F2 prodigy Andrea Kimi Antonelli his big promotion to F1. Antonelli recently had his first F1 test and drove the W12, the car Mercedes won the championship with in 2021.