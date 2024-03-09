Max Verstappen and Helmut Marko Leaving Could Ensure Fernando Alonso Finally Getting That Red Bull Seat

The developments at Red Bull have been taking dramatic turns every day. Earlier yesterday, team advisor, Helmut Marko revealed that he was possibly now under investigation by the team related to the media leaks in the Christian Horner case. On top of this, the rumors about Max Verstappen choosing the exit door along with Marko have also been picking up credence in the paddock. But if both, Marko and Verstappen are to leave the Bulls, this opens the door perfectly for Fernando Alonso to assume that Red Bull seat.

According to F1 journalist Piergiuseppe Donadoni (as quoted on X (formerly Twitter)), Helmut Marko was firmly against Alonso joining the Bulls. Hence, if both Verstappen and Marko are out of the picture, then, Alonso becomes a prime candidate to jump ship from Silverstone to Milton Keynes.

One needs to take these rumors and theories with a pinch of salt, though. As of now, these reports are unconfirmed paddock chatter as neither Verstappen nor Marko have publicly made any comments or announcements about a possible departure. However, if this is to be true then Alonso gets a well-deserved shot at his third F1 title.

While Red Bull would be a lucrative destination for the Spaniard, that may not be the case for the Bulls. Alonso is currently 42 years old, and by the time his contract is up at the end of this year, he will be 43.

Naturally, the Austrian team will be more inclined to pin their hopes on a younger driver with the likes of Lando Norris or Carlos Sainz being a potential option to replace Max Verstappen.

Red Bull makes bold moves despite the threat of losing Max Verstappen

This entire controversy about potentially seeing Max Verstappen ditch the Red Bull started after Helmut Marko revealed to ORF that he was under investigation by the team. The Austrian ex-racing driver remained tight-lipped about the other details but said that his attendance at the 2024 Australian GP was now in question.

After Marko’s revelations, media outlets started reporting that the investigation against Marko was about the media leak of the alleged chats between Christian Horner and the female employee who had lodged the complaint against him for “inappropriate behavior” towards her.

In the aftermath, Verstappen has hinted towards considering his future at Red Bull, if Marko gets the pink slip. Verstappen reportedly said (as quoted on X), “Then we might have a big problem in the team, yes,” when quizzed about Marko’s potential dismissal.

What’s more, The Daily Mail reports that Christian Horner has claimed that he can win without Verstappen and Marko and has no problems if the duo decides to leave.