Max Verstappen Holds the ‘Worst and Best’ Win Rate as a World Champion in Turbo-Hybrid Era

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix; FP3 and Qualifying Day; Max Verstappen (1) of Netherlands and team Oracle Red Bull Racing walks in the paddock | Credits: IMAGO / Action Plus

Only three drivers have been World Champions in F1 since the turbo-hybrid era began in 2014. Other than Nico Rosberg’s 2016 win, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen dominated, winning the remaining 10 titles.

Hamilton reaped the highest rewards from Mercedes’ good mechanical package at this time, dominating with what were mostly the best cars on the grid. Verstappen, on the other hand, had to struggle at times. In fact, two of his four World Championship wins came with cars that were in no way the undisputed fastest.

As a result, the Dutchman boasts of having the best win rate across a season as well as the worst, which came in 2024 itself.

F1 statistics spotter Daniel Valente pointed out that Verstappen had a win rate of 86.4% in 2023, which was the best across 11 seasons since turbo-hybrid engines came into use. That year, the Red Bull driver won 19 out of 22 races but this performance withered away in 2024.

Verstappen started the year well, winning seven out of the opening 10 Grand Prix, but the juggernaut came to a halt when the RB20 started developing handling issues. In the last 14 races, Verstappen managed to muster just two wins. With only nine race wins out of 24, his win rate went down to 37.5%.

Max Verstappen has the best & lowest win % for a champion in the turbo-hybrid era. 1. Max: 86.4% (2023)

2. Hamilton: 68.8% (2020)

3. Max: 68.2% (2022)

4. Hamilton: 57.9% (2014)

5. Hamilton: 52.6% (2015)

11. Max: 37.5% (2024) Won in a dominant & competitive fashion. pic.twitter.com/qrMl30O6S7 — Daniel Valente ️ (@F1GuyDan) January 2, 2025

Heading into 2025, if Red Bull’s performance trajectory doesn’t improve, Verstappen could face a repeat of the challenges he endured in the latter half of 2024.

The reigning champion might struggle to defend his title, with both McLaren and Ferrari drivers widely expected to challenge for the 2025 World Championship in cars that appear to have the edge over Red Bull’s machinery.

Verstappen may be behind the McLarens and the Ferraris in 2025

Verstappen managed to defend his title successfully in 2024, but with McLaren and Ferrari expected to be right at the front from the get-go this year, the upcoming campaign could have a different script in store.

Ferrari ended 2024 with a bang, narrowly missing out on the Constructors’ title (by just 14 points) and they will now have what is arguably the strongest driver pairing, on paper at least, in Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

Meanwhile, Lando Norris will be looking to win the Drivers’ Championship after making Verstappen break his sweat this year. In 2025, his aim will be to turn that challenge into a successful conquest, which would be achievable, if McLaren fields a car as competitive as last season.

Who’s ready for the 2025 season? pic.twitter.com/MF7aNm7YrA — McLaren (@McLarenF1) January 2, 2025

Oscar Piastri too, could be in the running. The Aussie developed into a race winning driver in 2024, and there is little doubt that he is World Championship material. Eager to step it up a notch, both McLaren drivers cold make a push for the individual crown.

The 2025 season could crown a new World Champion, especially with Verstappen and Red Bull not as dominant as in recent years. This would mark the fourth and final World Champion of the turbo-hybrid era, with new engine regulations arriving in 2026.