Max Verstappen invites kid with disability to Red Bull paddock at 2022 British Grand Prix

Red Bull and Max Verstappen won the hearts of F1 fans all over after they granted the wish of a kid with disability.

Steven is a young kid living in the UK, who suffers from muscle wasting disorder. In spite of his disability, he’s a fighter and a huge fan of 2021 World Champion Verstappen.

Young Steven owns lots of Red Bull and Verstappen merch, but it was his lifelong dream to meet his hero. The Genies Wish is an organization that helps people with terminal or critical illness, realize their dreams and wishes. Earlier this week, they managed to grant Steven’s wish.

WE DID IT… Max Verstappen is meeting Steven this weekend!! Thank you so much to @redbullracing and to all who helped make this happen by sharing and tagging the posts. We are over the moon for Steven and his family.

Steven, your wish is granted#maxismeetingsteven pic.twitter.com/bnuPbRmAF8 — The Genie’s Wish (@TheGeniesWish) June 29, 2022

He will now travel to Silverstone to meet his hero Max Verstappen. The Dutch driver and the Red Bull have invited the young boy on the 2nd and 3rd of July, and he will be able to meet them in the paddock.

The Genies Wish posted a video on their Twitter account, where Steven’s mother came to break the good news to him. It’s a wholesome video, which has won the hearts of the entire F1 community.

Also read: When Michael Schumacher was threatened to pay $1 Million or get his children killed

F1 Twitter shows massive love and respect to young Steve and Max Verstappen

The entire F1 community came together to show Steven support, and wished him well in his long hard battle against the disease. In addition to that, they also hailed Verstappen for taking time out to agree to meet a young fan of his. This will surely boost Steve’s morale.

Well done @redbullracing you lot are always awesome — Zorada (@Zorada1963) June 29, 2022

Great to see Steven’s wish being granted, let’s hope Max can top it off by taking victory on Sunday with Steven there to witness it happening — Philippe Haack (@PhilippeHaack) June 29, 2022

Amazing, I hope Steven and Max have a wonderful meeting ❤️ — (@gaslyhyperborea) June 29, 2022

Steve’s hero Verstappen is currently leading the World Drivers’ Championship with 175 points with his name. He will be hoping that the 24-year old can extend the lead at the summit with another win this weekend in Silverstone.

Also read: “Lewis Hamilton’s traits are really intriguing to me”- George Russell labels Mercedes teammate as greatest F1 driver of all time