When Michael Schumacher was threatened to pay $1 Million or get his children killed

Michael Schumacher was once threatened by a blackmailer to either pay $1 Million or get his children killed in 2016.

Michael Schumacher met a tragic accident while skiing in 2013. He has since been in an artificially induced coma.

For some people, the news of the seven-time world champion’s accident came as a heart-break. Meanwhile, others tried to make ridiculous use of it.

One such incident happened when a close friend tried to sell a bed-ridden photo of Schumacher in Europe for $1 Million.

This came as the Schumacher family kept everything about the German driver’s health a secret. His wife, Corrina, even spent millions of dollars to build a home hospital for Michael to recover privately.

Another such incident was when a blackmailer threatened to kill Michael’s children, Mick and Gina-Maria Schumacher.

Michael Schumacher threatened to pay $1 Million

Back in 2016, a blackmailer threatened Michael Schumacher to either pay $1 Million or have his children killed.

According to reports, the blackmailer had sent a chilling email to Corrina in February 2016. The mail read, “If the money doesn’t reach us by March 31, 2016, your children will be killed in some way. In Formula Four, many accidents occur.”

However, the police were quick to find the blackmailer as they tracked him down using the bank account details she had provided in the mail.

The person, whose identity remains unknown was ordered to seek psychiatric help. A German court also handed him a suspended jail sentence, a fine of $4,700 and 50 hours of community service.

At the time, the convicted man’s lawyer said his client “can’t until this day explain why” he acted as he did.

When the incident happened, Michael’s son Mick Schumacher used to race in Formula 4 and his daughter Gina-Maria has a successful riding career.

