“Max Verstappen is a Freak!” – F1 fans smitten with reigning champion’s record of not finishing on podium only twice in last 50 races

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is slowly becoming the king of consistency having finished only two races outside the podium in the last 50 races that he has participated in.

Talent from the Red Bull’s driver programme, Verstappen has always delivered an impressive performance on the track since his debut in Formula 1 in 2015. He was promoted to Formula 1 directly from Formula 3 because of his talent.

He became the youngest Formula One driver in history when he debuted with Red Bull’s junior team Scuderia Toro Rosso. In the 2015 season, he went on to score an impressive 49 points in his debut season, taking two fourth places.

Since he stepped into the F1, he has grown in no other direction than up. Moreover, his latest records provide enough evidence about the Dutchman’s consistency in the sport.

Verstappen has finished 40 of the last 50 races, with only two of those finishes not resulting in a podium. The last 50 races are from USA 2019 to AZE 2022 (inclusive).

Breakdown

38 podiums: 18 Gold, 15 Silver, 5 Bronze

10 DNFs: 6 car/tyre issue, 4 collision

2 exceptions: TUR 2020, HUN 2021

Fans are amazed by Max Verstappen

The Dutchman took over the hearts of the F1 fans around the globe when he put up an intense battle with Lewis Hamilton in 2021. Verstappen won his first championship title in 2021 with Red Bull and further extended his contract until 2028.

Fans can’t help swooning over the achievements of the Dutchman.

Quite simply, goat things. — adamw (@AdamWalpole3) June 15, 2022

Goat Potential without a doubt — Paul (@Paul_MV1) June 15, 2022

Consistency is king — Valkeritos (@valkeritos) June 16, 2022

Max is a Freak! truly on another level. — João Victor (@JooVict42130223) June 15, 2022

