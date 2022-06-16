“$16 Million flat in Monaco to a $15 Million private jet”: Top 5 most expensive things owned by 2021 World Champion Max Verstappen

Most expensive things owned by reigning World Champion Max Verstappen from his iconic car collection to renting out a flat in Monaco.

Max Verstappen has established himself as the future of Formula One. He is currently leading the world championship with 150 points ahead of teammate Sergio Perez.

Going into the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend, Verstappen will be looking for yet another win to take a wide lead from Perez and Leclerc.

Below are the top 5 most expensive things owned by the 2021 season’s World Champion.

1) Max Verstappen renting out a flat in Monaco – $16 million

Monaco is a heaven for all the tax saviours. Moreover, plenty of drivers like Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, and Charles Leclerc have been living in the country as well.

The house is on the eight-story facing the shores of the Mediterranean sea with a huge balcony for the view. The Dutchman got a gym on the balcony itself and has previously shared videos of working out online.

2) Dassault Falcon 900EX – $15 million

The 23 rounds of the Formula One 2022 calendar require a lot of transportation from one country to another. However, this is not a worry for Max Verstappen as he got his own private jet to fly around.

The 2022 World Champion bought the Dassault Falcon 900EX private plane previously owned by Billionaire Richard Branson in 2020.

Since everyone talking about Max Verstappen privet jet , here are some details about this private jet Thread 🧵 📸: drg_earo [iG] pic.twitter.com/6MSGYFsBu9 — ahmed baokbah 🇸🇦 🏎✈️ (@ahmed_baokbah) April 5, 2022

3) Aston Martin Valkyrie – $3 million

The Aston Martin Valkyrie is the car manufacturer’s most technologically advanced hypercar. The car’s V12 engine produces a staggering 1160 horsepower and Verstappen owns one of the limited-produced cars.

— Aston Martin (@astonmartin) February 18, 2020

4) Ferrari Monza SP2 – $2.59 million

While Verstappen is competing with Ferrari on the track, he also enjoys driving one off the track. He owns a Ferrari Monza SP2 which is a unique stroke of paint by the Prancing Horse in their arsenal of hypercars.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic cruising in the streets in his Ferrari Monza SP2 🦁 pic.twitter.com/cA8LAzGDUO — Oman Cars (@cars_oman) November 19, 2020

5) Porsche 911 GT3 RS – $400,000

Max Verstappen became the youngest winner in F1 history after winning the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix. To celebrate the victory, he bought the Porsche 911 GT3 RS for $400k in 2016.

