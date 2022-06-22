“Max Verstappen is always at his 100 percent and a difficult driver to beat”- Jacques Villeneuve talks why Charles Leclerc would be having difficulty in beating 2021 world champion

Jacques Villeneuve believes Max Verstappen is the toughest driver on the grid and had high praises for the reigning world champion

Max Verstappen was on the top of the standings after the Canadian Grand Prix. He was on right from the practice session to the end of the Grand Prix celebrating with his team.

The Dutch international kept his Ferrari rival, Carlos Sainz, at bay while Charles Leclerc started from 19th to finish 5th at the end. Moreover, homegrown 1997 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve had a few kind words for Verstappen during the F1 Nation podcast.

The reigning world champion leads the world championship with 46 points ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez. The Mexican could not finish the race after retiring his car on lap 8 due to gearbox failure.

Jacques Villeneuve sings praises for Max Verstappen

Jacques Villeneuve believes that Verstappen is a top driver in a very fast pace Red Bull car. He praised the RB16 due to its sheer raw pace on the straights stating: “Red Bull is so fast on the straight that the Ferrari with the DRS open cannot match its top speed.”

The 1997 World Champion cannot fault Sainz as there is nothing he could have done to take the lead from the Red Bull driver. Verstappen defended well and there were fewer chances of overtaking on the hairpin corners.

Villeneuve called the 2022 Canadian Grand Prix race winner ‘typical Verstappen’. Further adding: “He’s always at his hundred per cent.”

The Canadian driver added: “He’s always in top shape, there’s never a weekend where he is off the pace. There’s never a dull moment with him, he is always in top form and doesn’t make mistakes. He is a very difficult driver to beat because of that.”