mobile app bar

Max Verstappen Is Getting His Hands Dirty At Red Bull To Find a Way Back to the Top Step

Naman Gopal Srivastava
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Max Verstappen Is Getting His Hands Dirty At Red Bull To Find a Way Back to the Top Step

Credits: IMAGO Action Plus

Six races have gone by since Max Verstappen last won a race this season. Last standing on the top step of the podium in Canada in June, the 26-year-old has been putting in extra effort to get back to winning ways. Keeping in line with this, Christian Horner recently revealed everything the Dutch driver has been doing.

Quoted in a report by Formu1a.uno, the British team principal revealed how Verstappen was not panicking amid a tough phase. He insists the defending champion remains supportive of the team and is doing a lot of work with the engineers to find a solution to the RB20’s problems.

What’s really impressed me with Max [Verstappen] is how he’s really engaged in this process. He’s not panicking. He’s working with the engineers. He’s explaining very clearly where the issues are, he’s putting the time and effort in,” said Horner.

While many considered Horner‘s words to be a ploy, Verstappen’s latest activity has them convinced the 50-year-old wasn’t lying. According to an X user who keeps track of the Dutchman’s jet, Verstappen touched ground in the UK on Wednesday.

Given the same, the belief is that the #1 driver arrived in the UK to fulfill sim driving duties and work closely with the engineers to come up with a solution for the RB20 ahead of the Azerbaijan GP. Arriving in Milton Keynes isn’t the only effort Verstappen is putting in to help his team recover from the slump.

As reported by De Telegraaf, he also sat down on a Zoom call with Horner and Red Bull engineers to brainstorm possible solutions. This highlighted the team’s desperation, as Verstappen was not previously known for spending time ideating with the staff.

For months, Verstappen has been complaining about issues with the car. The balance of the RB20 was a pressing concern for the Dutchman, which led to suboptimal outings on more than one occasion.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Naman Gopal Srivastava

Naman Gopal Srivastava

linkedin-icon

Naman is an F1 writer at The SportsRush. Initially a football fanatic who worships Puyol and Leo Messi, Naman soon fell in love with the world of F1 upon reading about Jim Clarke. While the current era drivers do fascinate him, Naman still chooses to idolize Clarke and Ayrton Senna. When he is not busy watching the highlights of some of the greatest races of his idols, Naman can be found scribbling little snippets in his diary of poems or out in the town, exploring new places to eat.

Read more from Naman Gopal Srivastava

Share this article

Don’t miss these