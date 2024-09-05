Max Verstappen Is Getting His Hands Dirty At Red Bull To Find a Way Back to the Top Step

Six races have gone by since Max Verstappen last won a race this season. Last standing on the top step of the podium in Canada in June, the 26-year-old has been putting in extra effort to get back to winning ways. Keeping in line with this, Christian Horner recently revealed everything the Dutch driver has been doing.

Quoted in a report by Formu1a.uno, the British team principal revealed how Verstappen was not panicking amid a tough phase. He insists the defending champion remains supportive of the team and is doing a lot of work with the engineers to find a solution to the RB20’s problems.

“What’s really impressed me with Max [Verstappen] is how he’s really engaged in this process. He’s not panicking. He’s working with the engineers. He’s explaining very clearly where the issues are, he’s putting the time and effort in,” said Horner.

While many considered Horner‘s words to be a ploy, Verstappen’s latest activity has them convinced the 50-year-old wasn’t lying. According to an X user who keeps track of the Dutchman’s jet, Verstappen touched ground in the UK on Wednesday.

️ Christian Horner: “What’s really impressed me with Max is how he’s really engaged in this process. He’s not panicking. He’s working with the engineers. He’s explaining very clearly where the issues are, he’s putting the time and effort in.” “He was in early [on Sunday]… pic.twitter.com/bCzZO4S9ZU — Verstappen News (@verstappenews) September 4, 2024

Given the same, the belief is that the #1 driver arrived in the UK to fulfill sim driving duties and work closely with the engineers to come up with a solution for the RB20 ahead of the Azerbaijan GP. Arriving in Milton Keynes isn’t the only effort Verstappen is putting in to help his team recover from the slump.

As reported by De Telegraaf, he also sat down on a Zoom call with Horner and Red Bull engineers to brainstorm possible solutions. This highlighted the team’s desperation, as Verstappen was not previously known for spending time ideating with the staff.

For months, Verstappen has been complaining about issues with the car. The balance of the RB20 was a pressing concern for the Dutchman, which led to suboptimal outings on more than one occasion.