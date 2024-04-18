Max Verstappen Joins Alpine Stakeholder and NFL Legend Patrick Mahomes in Time’s Illustrious List

The Time Magazine has revealed its TIME100: The 100 Most Influential People of 2024 list. Amongst some hefty hitters lies the name of the Kansas City Chiefs QB, Patrick Mahomes, as the cover star of the ‘Titans’ category. And the list is marked off by three-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen.

Time’s senior correspondent, Sean Gregory, lauded the 26-year-old as a confident winning machine. Gregory also charted the Red Bull driver’s winning streak over the most diverse list of continents a sportsperson has ever won on.

On the other hand, Mahomes was coronated by MLB World Series champion Alex Rodriguez. The 2x Super Bowl winner has defined the NFL with his awe-striking performances with the Chiefs in the American Football Conference West division.

Verstappen has been dominating since 2022. He’s won three world titles in a row and almost every race since the 2023 Miami GP, barring the 2023 Singapore GP and the 2024 Australian GP. Naturally, he’s a worthy recipient of Time’s recognition.

Mahomes, who is also a part of the consortium that recently invested a staggering +200 million plus in Alpine F1, has been a record breaker in his respective sport. He has led the Chiefs to two consecutive Super Bowl triumphs based on his stellar performances as their Quarterback.

Patrick Mahomes’ Alpine stuck in a messy situation after multi-million dollar deal

In June last year, the Renault Group announced that its F1 venture, Alpine F1, had sold over 24% of its stake in the team to a consortium of investors. Prime amongst them was Hollywood superstar Ryan Reynolds.

However, as ESPN reported, the consortium had other A-list names, too. Patrick Mahomes was one of the investors, and his teammate Travis Kelce also took a slice of the Formula 1 pie back with him.

That being said, the team’s start to the 2024 season has been anything but ideal. Amid a sluggishly slow car, internal politics, and discord, the team finds themselves placed last in the Constructors’ championship. News has also been brewing that Renault is inclined to sell the team off of their hands.