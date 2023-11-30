Max Verstappen Labels a Dutch Prestigious Honor ‘Stupid’ Because He Finds It ‘Unfair’

Following Max Verstappen‘s remarkable performance in season 2023, he has been nominated for a prestigious award in his home country. However, the three-time champion expressed dissatisfaction with the news, deeming the prize ridiculous and labeling it as unfair.

In a recent Telegraph report, it was revealed that Max Verstappen and compatriot Mathieu Van der Poel are shortlisted for the Sportsman of the Year award. Surprisingly, rather than showing happiness, Max Verstappen conveyed his displeasure upon hearing this news. During his conversation, Verstappen said,

“There are so many great athletes, we just have to be proud of that as a country. Those awards, why do we do that? Seriously, I don’t even want to win.”

Though it’s not only Verstappen and Mathieu who made the shortlist, there are two comprehensive lists, one with 11 athletes in the men’s category and another with 14 in the women’s category. Interestingly, Verstappen has won this honor three times in 2016, 2021, and 2022 after being nominated for it previously.

Nevertheless, even after winning the award three times, Verstappen expresses dissatisfaction with this activity. He said, ” It’s not about finding someone better than someone else, is it? I think it’s a ridiculous price and not fair either. There are so many athletes who do so much for their sport and put in great performances. And then one person has to be chosen to win that stupid prize.”

Interestingly, following Verstappen’s response, the organizers of the award have stepped forward to share their reactions.

How did the organizers address Verstappen’s concerns?

Max Verstappen’s reaction to being shortlisted for the prestigious Netherlands award was not well-received by the awards organizing committee. The organizing committee, NOC NSF, responsible for hosting the event and managing the voting process, recognized Max Verstappen’s remarks and responded with intrigue.

According to GPBlog, one spokesperson clarified that the Red Bull driver’s remarks would not impact any award nomination. In addition, the spokesperson also emphasized that nominations are based on performance, and the expert jury, led by Bas van de Goor, will make the final selection.

Elaborating on the matter, the associate stated, “Very fundamentally, it is about the performance, and not about statements of the athlete in question. But of course, the athletes who ultimately choose are free to weigh this in.”

Additionally, the spokesperson clarified that considering the outlined process, there remains the possibility of Max Verstappen securing the award. While explaining the process, the representative noted, “A selection of top athletes will make the final choice. So even then he may be eligible for an award or the title ‘Sportsman of the Year.’ “