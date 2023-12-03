Fernando Alonso Pinpoints Wasted Opportunities That Prevented Him From Achieving Personal Milestone

Since making a famous comeback to F1, Fernando Alonso chases a singular goal- win number 33. Having secured two world championships, the 33rd career race win sludes the Austrian, and as racing began in 2023, it looked like Aston Martin would be the team that handed Alonso his long-awaited win. However, it wasn’t meant to be.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/F1/status/1729928712379076799?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Starting the 2023 season off on a strong foot, Alonso secured podium after podium, and it looked like a win was just around the corner. However, the team suffered a mid-season slump and fell behind in the development race, allowing other teams to catch up. Despite the setback, GP Blogs quotes the 42-year-old as he shows his faith in the team and names the races he believes they could have won.

“I think it (a race win) was possible. We were probably closest to it in Monaco. Maybe Zandvoort, if we were in a different position at that restart or something. We probably had a lot of chances here and there. I believe we deserved it more than anyone else this year.”

Despite a strong season in 2023, Alonso believes his team could have done a much better job had they stayed ahead in the development race. However, it does not mean the two-time world champion has lost faith in the British team.

The Fernando Alonso-Aston Martin bond grows stronger

Coming off what was perhaps the worst stint of his career with Alpine, Alonso looked like a rejuvenated version of himself when he sat inside the Aston Martin car. The atmosphere within the team made him feel more comfortable, as Alonso labeled the team’s optimism “contagious.” However, the optimism could not fetch them the results they wanted, especially because of the drastic improvements by Ferrari and McLaren.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AstonMartinF1/status/1728849121803698524?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Nonetheless, Alonso believes good things are in store for the Silverstone-based team once racing returns in 2024. He added the 2023 season was, by no means, an underwhelming season, and the team achieved what they deserved. However, a race win would have been a nice addition. Heading into the final year of his contract with Aston Martin, the 42-year-old will have 22 more opportunities to register his 33rd race win, should he choose to call it quits with the sport for good after 2024.