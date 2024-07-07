mobile app bar

Max Verstappen Laughs at Rival Team Principal With Insulting Question

Naman Gopal Srivastava
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Max Verstappen Laughs at Rival Team Principal With Insulting Question

Credits: IMAGO / SOPA Images

The chaos following the Austrian GP crash between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris was short-lived because the two sorted things out within a week. But McLaren’s CEO Zak Brown has been consistently bringing up the subject of Verstappen allegedly moving under braking in Spielberg. Verstappen, however, isn’t fazed and had a handy insult ready for Brown in Silverstone.

Speaking to GP Blog after Qualifying, Verstappen was forced to respond to Brown’s attacks against him and Red Bull. When asked if he agreed with Brown’s suggestion to move with the investigation to a system with full-time stewards, Verstappen laughed and said, “Who is Zak Brown?” The three-time World Champion then walked away.

Brown is upset because he feels that Verstappen made a very aggressive defensive move on Norris in Austria which ended the latter’s race. Both drivers suffered a puncture and Verstappen even got a ten-second penalty.

The Dutch driver was still able to finish P5 and extended his lead at the top of the Championship by 11 points. This is why Brown feels he wasn’t punished severely enough.

While Brown understands that drivers need to be more careful on the tracks, he also calls for more consistent stewarding. He puts pressure on them and asks for more consistent policing. This, however, wasn’t the only thing that made Brown furious in the aftermath of the Spielberg incident.

Zak Brown not happy with Red Bull encouraging Max Verstappen’s approach

After the Austrian GP, Christian Horner took to the team radio to tell Verstappen that Norris didn’t behave correctly. And unsurprisingly, this didn’t go down well with Brown.

“Also disappointed that at such a great team like Red Bull that the leadership almost encourages it because you listen on the radio and what was said,” said Brown.

Publicly, Red Bull maintains its stance that Verstappen is innocent. Horner even argued that the 10-second penalty on his driver was unnecessary.

Norris too, has McLaren’s full support but will be looking to put the incident behind him. He and Verstappen have made amends and are in each others’ good books once again. Starting P3 and P4 in Silverstone on Sunday respectively, Norris and Verstappen will be hoping to avoid similar incidents.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Naman Gopal Srivastava

Naman Gopal Srivastava

linkedin-icon

Naman is an F1 writer at The SportsRush. Initially a football fanatic who worships Puyol and Leo Messi, Naman soon fell in love with the world of F1 upon reading about Jim Clarke. While the current era drivers do fascinate him, Naman still chooses to idolize Clarke and Ayrton Senna. When he is not busy watching the highlights of some of the greatest races of his idols, Naman can be found scribbling little snippets in his diary of poems or out in the town, exploring new places to eat.

Read more from Naman Gopal Srivastava

Share this article

Don’t miss these