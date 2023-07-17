Max Verstappen Lies About Not Caring for Breaking Records and Championship Wins; Helmut Marko Makes Honest Revelation

Max Verstappen currently has a 99-point lead in the world championship standings and is breaking new F1 records almost every single week. Despite this, he has often stated how he doesn’t care much about what he is achieving, but according to Red Bull chief Helmut Marko, those are lies.

Earlier this season, Verstappen moved past Ayrton Senna’s record of race wins, and could even match Sebastian Vettel’s tally by the end of the season. Verstappen has 43 Grand Prix wins to his name, just 10 behind Vettel. With 12 rounds still to go, Verstappen could very well move past the four-time world champion in the overall standings.

Considering his current form and Red Bull’s overall dominance, Verstappen winning almost every single race hasn’t been much of a surprise. However, what is surprising is his approach towards wanting to become the undisputed best, statistically. On several instances, he has said that he is just lucky to be driving a strong car and that he doesn’t care much about winning seven eight world titles. This is because anyone in his place can seemingly do it, with the right car.

However, as Helmut Marko said in a recent interview, Verstappen actually has his eyes set on every single record there is to break.

Max Verstappen wants to smash all records in F1

Ever since winning the 2021 world title, Verstappen seems to be very relaxed about his further ambitions in F1. He has often stated that winning multiple world titles like Lewis Hamilton or Michael Schumacher is an idea that isn’t appealing to him. However, those statements don’t really reflect the level Verstappen is performing at right now.

As Marko revealed, Verstappen wants to break any record that comes his way. In fact, he keeps track of what he can achieve in the upcoming races.

“Max always says he doesn’t care to break records,” Marko said as per Formule1niews. “But if you ask him who has the most pole positions and how many there are, for example, then he knows immediately.”

Admittedly, Verstappen is showing no signs of slowing down on the track. He has won eight out of ten races so far this season, and has won the last six outings with ease. With new upgrades set to arrive for Red Bull in Hungary, this winning streak is expected to continue.

Verstappen aims to extend winning streak in Hungary

The next round of the 2023 F1 season will see the teams and drivers travel to Hungary. There, the Dutchman started last year’s race from P10 but ended up winning it comfortably. Other than his brilliant driving skills, the RB18’s superiority helped him breeze past opponents at the Hungaroring.

This season, Red Bull’s car, the RB19 is arguably even stronger than its predecessor. Hence, it is likely that the 25-year-old will win the race in Hungary once again, probably with much more ease.

Currently he has won six consecutive races, and is eyeing four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel‘s record. The German driver won nine consecutive races in the 2013 season, and the way things are going, Verstappen is set to smash yet another record.