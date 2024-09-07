mobile app bar

Max Verstappen Might Join Aston Martin in 2026 as Adrian Newey Signs Mega Deal, Speculates F1 Expert

Nischay Rathore
Published

Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

With speculations running wild over the future of Adrian Newey, BBC’s Andrew Benson has revealed that the Briton is set to join Aston Martin. While the official announcement is reportedly happening on September 10, Benson has already revealed the contract details. As per his report, Newey has signed a five-year deal that will see him draw $40 million each year.

In his report, Benson also shed light on some of Lawrence Stroll’s extravagant spending to take the team to the top. Among those is the investment into the state-of-the-art facility in Silverstone. Others include hiring talents like Andy Cowell from Mercedes and Dan Fallows from Red Bull.

As per F1 content creator Cameron, the Canadian business tycoon may still pursue another missing piece in the puzzle, which could fit itself into the structure in 2026. That missing piece is the reigning F1 champion, Max Verstappen.

Cameron said, “When he [Benson] says investment, what’s he talking about? Well, he’s of course talking about the new factory.” Reading from the report, he continued, “[Stroll has] funded a state-of-the-art new factory, a wind tunnel, employed a series of top engineers, and secured Honda as a works engine partner from 2026.” “And potentially want Max Emilian Verstappen too”, Cameron opined.

Stroll has certainly set an enticing ground for Verstappen to consider a move away from Red Bull. Besides, Newey‘s presence, what could further influence the Dutchman’s decision is Red Bull’s inexperience in producing its own engines. The Austrian team has partnered with Ford to fill that gap but the American automaker does not have much experience in F1 powertrains manufacturing either.

Regardless of whether Verstappen will join Aston Martin in 2026, Stroll has done a phenomenal job in building what Cameron dubs a “Galactico” team for the future. It is a testament to his commitment to take the Silverstone-based team to the status of a title contender, a dream he proclaimed in 2021.

