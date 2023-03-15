Max Verstappen On Fernando Alonso Hit-List As El Plan Sets Into Motion

Formula 1 wasn’t ready for the new Fernando Alonso. The 2023 version of the Spanish driver with Aston Martin not only took everyone aback but also raised multiple eyebrows after the Bahrain GP masterclass. As the sport moved to Saudi Arabia after Bahrain this week, Alonso revealed his next target, Max Verstappen, and the world championship.

As per Next Gen Auto, the Spaniard recently opened up on this. He said that the F1 World Championship is his next target. This means after acquiring the 99th podium of his career. The former Ferrari driver is all set to hunt for his third F1 world title.

When asked if the target is too high to achieve, Alonso said it’s better to aim high in order to pull a team forward. The man famous for ‘El Plan’ also said if the target isn’t fulfilled in 2023, he will give it a shot again in 2024.

The two-time world champion also shared the team’s efforts to bring everything together. He asserted that everything worked out perfectly for the Silverstone-based team, as in the huge changes made in the 2023 challenger as compared to its predecessor and being competitive.

Lando Norris backs Fernando Alonso over the championship

British F1 driver Lando Norris has recently backed the Aston Martin driver over his shot at the coveted F1 world championship. The McLaren driver believes that the 41-year-old driver is the hot favorite for the title in 2023.

Lando Norris showing the Helmet of Fernand Alonso: “He could be world champion this year” How much things Lando know?

During a Twitch stream, Norris revealed his take on the man who took P3 in Bahrain International Circuit. He said this while showing off his helmet collection; one among them was of the Spaniard.

Can Fernando Alonso be a title contender against Max Verstappen?

Given the current situation, the odds are against the 41-year-old driver. The RB-19 is mighty compared to any other challengers on the grid. Moreover, Adrian Newey and co. have built a solid challenger that could fend off any challenge from rivals as of now.

Furthermore, Verstappen, as a defending champion, is in a better place to pick up his third world championship with the momentum he’s in. All in all, it’ll be interesting to see which driver gets to clinch his third F1 world title at the end of the season.

