Max Verstappen Once Explained Why Monaco Requires ‘Most Focus’ Than Any Other Track

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

November 28, 2024, Doha, Rieti, Qatar: Podium with Max Verstappen (NED)

Monaco is one of the most iconic races on the F1 calendar and a favorite among drivers who grow up dreaming of winning it. For Max Verstappen, however, it was once the most difficult race on the calendar—and rightly so. Over the years, he had made several mistakes in the Principality, suffered crashes, and missed key opportunities.

However, all that changed in 2021 when Verstappen secured his first win in Monaco. Following that, former Red Bull driver David Coulthard asked why racing in Monte Carlo had been so challenging for him in previous years.

“The focus you need to have is so much higher than any other track because of it being so narrow,” he said. He explained that the track demanded an extraordinary level of focus and precision.

“You also have other street circuits, but you have a bit of time to rest, there is a bit more space, you have runoff areas — here, you don’t. A little lock-up or mistake, you’re in the wall.”

Verstappen explained how easy it is for drivers to lose concentration during the race in Monaco, as they aren’t pushing to the limit all the time. This, in turn, increases the risk of making a mistake.

Since his win in 2021, Verstappen has continued to showcase his prowess in Monaco. He secured another victory in 2023, dominating from pole position, and likely would have won in 2022 as well, had Sergio Perez not crashed in Q3, preventing the Dutchman from claiming pole.

The ‘crown jewel’ of the F1 calendar, Monaco has slowly lost its place in the hearts of fans over the years, drawing widespread criticism.

Why Monaco Can Be a Snooze Fest

The narrow streets of Monaco, which make the track so challenging for drivers, also make overtaking nearly impossible. As a result, the race often lacks on-track action, with outcomes typically determined by qualifying positions and pit-stop strategies rather than wheel-to-wheel battles.

This lack of excitement has led some fans to call for Monaco’s removal from the F1 calendar, arguing that its appeal is more about prestige than racing. While its status on the calendar ensures its continued presence for now, the debate over its future continues to linger.

For Verstappen, however, Monaco represents the ultimate test of a driver’s skill and focus.

