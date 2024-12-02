Max Verstappen Outpaces Lewis Hamilton in Win Tally Since His Red Bull Debut in 2016

Since the dawn of the turbo-hybrid era, no two drivers have dominated F1 in the way that Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have done. Yet, such has been Verstappen’s stint with Red Bull that he has already eclipsed Hamilton in terms of wins since his debut with the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

Verstappen debuted in the sport with Toro Rosso [Red Bull’s sister team] in 2015, swiftly being promoted to the main team at the 2016 Spanish GP — which would turn out to be his first Grand Prix win. Since then, he has gone on to win on 62 further occasions.

His latest win at the 2024 Qatar GP has propelled him above the #44 driver in terms of wins since his maiden triumph at the Circuit de Barcelona Catalunya. While both Hamilton and Verstappen have won four world titles during this period, the Dutchman edges out the Briton in terms of wins by just one Grand Prix.

Most Wins Since Max Verstappen’s Debut With Red Bull at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix: 1. Max Verstappen – 63

2. Lewis Hamilton – 62

3. Sebastian Vettel – 11

4. Valtteri Bottas – 10

Given the form that the 27-year-old has showcased, it is safe to say that, that margin is only bound to grow. This season, despite not having the best car under him for the majority of the season, Verstappen has gone on to rack up nine wins.

Verstappen is out for Hamilton’s most cherished records

The Red Bull driver can also overtake the seven-time world champion in terms of another win record. As things stand, Hamilton has won 82 races for the same Constructor — Mercedes.

It will only be a matter of time before Verstappen gets to that record as well. With a 24-race calendar each year and Verstappen’s undying loyalty towards Red Bull, the #1 driver can breach that mark with ease in the forthcoming seasons.

But the statistic that he will really be vying for is the out-and-out record for all-time Grand Prix wins in F1. Hamilton currently sits atop the pile with a staggering 105 wins to his name (most of any driver in the history of F1).

That said, Verstappen’s blistering form in the ground-effect era is the perfect testament to the fact that records are meant to be broken. Hamilton’s stint at Ferrari from 2025 onwards could be crucial for the legacies of both these drivers who have etched themselves as the greatest to have graced the storied rostrum of this sport.