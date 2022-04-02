“I’d much rather have Monaco than not” – McLaren boss supports Monaco GP and provides solution for its sustainability

McLaren CEO Zak Brown suggests that Monaco should adapt to the historic Monte Carlo layout in order to remain in the F1.

The Las Vegas circuit is officially a part of F1 from 2023 as announced on Thursday. Saturday nights will host the races under the lights. It will join the likes of Abu Dhabi, Singapore, Miami, and Monaco as the next glamorous event on the F1 calendar.

According to Zac Brown, Monaco will have to find solutions in order to compete commercially with Las Vegas. One of the solutions can be a change in the layout.

Formula One has stepped on the streets of Monaco since 1995. However, it looks like the time is coming to an end due to lacklustre races on the circuits.

McLaren boss thinks Monaco has a lack of overtaking opportunities

Zak Brown explains that Monaco is still the most glorious part of Formula 1. Miami, Singapore, and Las Vegas building a potential glamour market as well.

One of the solutions is competition in terms of commercial terms. He stated: “I think Monaco needs to come up with the same commercial terms as other Grands Prix.”

“It may need to work with ways they can adapt their track. As our cars have become bigger, the racing has become more difficult,” he added.

Brown emphasized that despite the history of the track, the on-track show and lack of overtaking opportunities should be currently considered.

Commercial Value in consideration

Monaco being a historic track just pays $15 million as a hosting fee for conducting races each year. In comparison, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Azerbaijan pay $55 million per year.

The McLaren boss also expressed that the monetary value of Monaco should also be considered before making a decision.

“I’d much rather have Monaco than not. But just like the sport is bigger than any driver or team, I think it’s bigger than any Grand Prix.” Brown concluded with his stance on Monaco.