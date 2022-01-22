“No, Mikey! No!”– Max Verstappen mocks Toto Wolff following sim race crash out; drags Michael Masi in conversation too

Max Verstappen mocks Toto Wolff by imitating his ‘iconic dialogue’ after the Dutchman’s teammate crashes out by a competitor during a sim race.

Max Verstappen won the 2021 F1 championship after benefitting from the decisions made by FIA race director Michael Masi. On the radio communication between Mercedes and the FIA, Toto Wolff shouted out, “No Michael, no, this was so not right”, prompting a series of memes.

Now, Verstappen himself takes a laugh out of the classic dialogue, which is now embedded in the history of F1. After his teammate in a simulator got crashed out by an opponent, Verstappen joked that he would complain to Masi for this act.

“So instead of losing the spot [position], he just shunts you out of the way. I will report it to Michael Masi,” Verstappen said. Then he initiates Wolff’s Abu Dhabi outburst “No, Mikey! No!” as a reference to Wolff’s outburst in Abu Dhabi last month.

Lewis Hamilton is still not over Max Verstappen heartbreak

Hamilton hasn’t taken the defeat well despite shaking hands with Verstappen and congratulating him for his title win. That is not because he faced defeat, but as per Mercedes, in the conduct, he got snubbed for the title.

Wolff claims that neither he nor Hamilton would be able to move on from that heartbreak anytime soon. Moreover, there have been no reports that declaim Hamilton’s retirement rumours.

“It’s going to take a long time to digest. I don’t think we’ll ever get over that, especially Lewis as a driver. At least we can try together with the FIA ​​to do better in the future,” said Wolff.

