“Max Verstappen reminds me of Michael Schumacher”: Formula 1 managing director draws comparisons between Red Bull starlet and the 7-time World Champion

Ross Brawn recently said that a lot of things Max Verstappen does on track reminds him of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher.

Schumacher is one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time. In his time, he won 7 World Championships with Benetton and Ferrari. The German driver held the record for most number of races won in the sport until Lewis Hamilton broke it in 2020.

Hamilton also has 7 world titles to his name and is currently chasing his 8th Championship in 2021. It has not been an easy season for the Briton who is currently 19 points behind rival Max Verstappen with just 4 races to go.

Ross Brawn has always rated Verstappen highly. However, his most recent praise has to be the most flattering of them all. Schumacher has been the one who set the highest standards in F1 for over two decades and Brawn compared the 24 year old to him.

MAX VERSTAPPEN WINS THE MÉXICO CITY GP 🏆 pic.twitter.com/FCcKHCuFN1 — best of max verstappen (@bestofmaxv) November 7, 2021

Max Verstappen spends a lot of time analyzing the track before a race

Brawn feels that Max’s ability to be so consistent throughout the race and not make any mistakes is what sets him apart. When asked about the Red Bull driver’s race in Mexico, Ross said, “Max didn’t put a foot wrong,”. “It was an impressive performance.”

“And while Checo would get the emotional vote for Driver of the Day, for me it has to go to Max for his control on the first corner, how he delivered the perfect Safety Car restart and then how he didn’t let anyone get close thereafter.”

“Red Bull boss Christian Horner said after the race that Max spent a lot of time assessing potential strategies he could use at the start.” he said.

“It reminds me of how Michael Schumacher used to spend a long time walking a track on the Thursday before a race weekend. “He would look at corners and check out the escape routes if things go wrong. He would then know if you can escape safely from a bold move and be more confident of making that move.” he concluded.

