“My approach will be the same as the one I adopted last year”: Pierre Gasly aims to guide AlphaTauri to even greater heights in the 2022 season

Pierre Gasly had a stellar 2021 campaign for AlphaTauri but looks forward to building on that by going one step ahead in 2022.

Gasly’s F1 career so far has been full of some high highs and low lows. He impressed everyone upon his entry into the sport with Toro Rosso, but failed to live up to the expectations after he was signed by Red Bull in 2019.

His Red Bull stint was so underwhelming that Alex Albon was brought over, to replace him midseason in 2019. However, since then, he’s had a resurgence of sorts. His incredible consistency behind the wheel, guiding his Toro Rosso/AlphaTauri to high places up the grid, has led to many expecting big things from him once again.

Last year, he crossed the 100 point mark for the first time in his career. His 110 point season also included a third place finish in Baku and an overall P9 in the Drivers’ standings.

Now that F1 enters a new era of technical regulations, Gasly aims to carry forward the strong momentum he had last year. At the unveiling of their 2022 challenger, the Frenchman spoke about his aims for 2022.

“My approach will be the same as the one I adopted last year,” he said. “I will be trying to build on the run I had of very good results. And to continue to be on top of my game with the car I have.”

The 2022 season will be full of surprises, says Pierre Gasly

AlphaTauri became the fifth team to unveil their 2022 car after Haas, Red Bull, Aston Martin and McLaren. However, we won’t be getting a good idea of how they work till pre-season testing in Barcelona next month.

Gasly for one, expects a shake up in the field. He feels that the start of this new era will bring it with, some unusual surprises.

“I really hope that this is a year when I can fight at the very front,” he continued. “To finish regularly in the top five and even higher if the car is good enough for that. We must be prepared to deal with whatever situations arise.”

“So, mentally, I’ve prepared myself to deal with any possible scenario. And, personally, I will be pushing the team to always do its best. Last year we came very close to fifth place in the constructors’ championship and it would be super to achieve that this year.

“It’s too early to say if that will be possible but I will always give it my best shot and get the most out of our car.”

