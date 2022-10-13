NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal to perform at US Grand Prix as DJ Diesel

Shaquille O’Neal will once again be involved at the US Grand Prix in 2022, this time under the name of DJ Diesel.

F1 as a sport is growing rapidly in the United States and the audience has increased drastically over the last few years. F1 races in the US are now a festival of sorts and its return in 2021 saw many famous personalities turn up to the grid in Austin.

The 2021 outing saw a great battle for the win between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. They were involved in an intense Title battle that season. Both of them were at each other’s toes throughout the year, but it was Verstappen who came out on top in Austin.

COTA has been a mainstay in the F1 calendar for over a decade now. We are approaching the 2022 US Grand Prix with Verstappen already crowned World Champion. While there won’t be much excitement in terms of a Title battle on track this time, the organizers have made sure that the fans get their money’s worth.

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most famous sports personalities in the US. The former basketball star will be performing as a DJ on race day at COTA this year!

Also read: “Don’t like bothering people”: $450 million net-worth David Beckham got bothered by Martin Brundle at 2022 Miami GP

Second straight year of Shaquille O’Neal at US GP

Shaq attended last year’s US Grand Prix as well. He was the one who presented the winners with trophies at the podium but also gave fans a taste of his music when he performed as DJ Diesel.

This year, the former Lakers Center will once again go by the same of DJ Diesel when he takes the stage in Austin. He will perform on a lofted stage over the podium after the race, and fans can stand on the track to watch him.

Also read: “You have to be true to yourself”: 4-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel might have stayed in F1 if Aston Martin won races

Who else will perform at this year’s US Grand Prix?

O’Neal is not the only big celebrity scheduled to perform at this season’s US Grand Prix. There are plenty of other huge names who will be putting up a show over the course of the weekend.

Famous rock band Interpol will take the stage after Shaq’s performance on 23rd October. On the previous days, we will see the likes of Green Day (21st October) and Ed Sheeran (22nd October) entertain fans with their music at COTA.

: Ed Sheeran and Green Day will headline the Germania Insurance Super Stage at the 2022 F1 Aramco U.S. Grand Prix on Oct. 21-23! A limited number of Friday and Saturday tickets will be available Wednesday at 10 AM CT. ️: https://t.co/BwhlmwBX2w pic.twitter.com/TgQMQQ6lYP — Circuit of The Americas (@COTA) March 29, 2022

To watch these famous celebrities live, fans will have to purchase tickets for the F1 race. Three-day passes are officially sold out so they have to splurge anywhere between $59-$250 for the single day passes.