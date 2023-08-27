Max Verstappen Reveals Sebastian Vettel Is Giving Him Support to Break Latter’s 10-YO Record

Having secured the pole position heading into the main race in Zandvoort, Max Verstappen will be looking to equal Sebastian Vettel’s record for most F1 wins in a row. With the stage set, ESPN reports the German driver once sent a message to the Dutchman showing his support for the feat.

Ten years ago, Sebastian Vettel secured his fourth driver’s championship while driving for Red Bull. During the process, the German driver also set the record for most consecutive F1 wins, with nine victories in a row. By doing so, he overtook Alberto Ascari’s (1952-53), Michael Schumacher’s (2004), and Nico Rosberg’s (2015-16) record for most wins in a row with seven wins.

With Verstappen showcasing unstoppable form, not only is he the favorite to equal Vettel’s record but also to break it when F1 visits Monza next. Even though his record is on the line, Vettel fully supports the 25-year-old two-time world champion.

Sebastian Vettel shows his support to Max Verstappen for breaking his record

Verstappen has recently revealed, via ESPN, that when he won the Austrian GP, Seb Vettel reached out to congratulate him on winning his fifth consecutive Grand Prix. Furthermore, the former world champion also encouraged Verstappen to push and break his current record.

“After five wins in a row, Seb texted me and said well done with what you are doing, keep it up and you are going to do it.”

While chasing any record can be a mammoth undertaking that can have even the best athletes trembling, Verstappen is unwavering in his approach. The Dutchman has shown immense composure throughout the season as he stands on the precipice of unprecedented history.

Verstappen has been confident in every step he took

Further in the conversation with ESPN, Verstappen said he wasn’t too focused on achieving the record set by Vettel as he never thought he could even get to eight. Instead, he is more focused on winning “in the moment,” and if it will be possible during the main race, he will push for his ninth consecutive win of the season.

With 125 points separating him and Sergio Perez in P2 in the driver’s championship, gaining maximum points during the race is hardly a concern for the Dutch driver. At the moment, it seems like Verstappen’s best competition is himself. Should the 25-year-old not lose his focus, nothing can stop him from picking apart yet another record in the F1.