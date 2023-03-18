Max Verstappen Reveals the Only Thing That Would Have Stopped Him From Taking Part in Saudi Arabian GP

Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Red Bull Racing Limited driver Max Verstappen (1) of Team Netherlands celebrates winning the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Reigning champion Max Verstappen has once again shown his toughness by revealing the only thing that would have stopped him from taking part in this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

After the Dutchman missed Thursday’s press conference due to a stomach illness, some reports claimed that he would not be able to race this weekend.

However, the 25-year-old yet took part in both free practice sessions on Friday. And this is not the first time that he has demonstrated his physical and mental strength.

Since making his debut in 2015 with Toro Rosso, Verstappen has taken part in some grueling races over the years that have required him to be in top physical and mental condition.

Verstappen says he would need to break both arms and legs not to race

When asked if he was ever in danger of missing this weekend’s race in Saudi Arabia, Max Verstappen emphatically responded to Viaplay by stating, “No.” He added, “I would have to break both legs and both arms.”

Ever since he won his maiden championship in 2021, the Dutchman seems to be in the form of his life. Not only did the 25-year-old win his second championship last year, but he won a record 15 races to reclaim the title. Verstappen scored 454 points last season and beat second-placed Charles Leclerc (308) to the title by a whopping 146 points.

Max Verstappen kickstarts the 2023 season in emphatic fashion

Max Verstappen seems to have carried off from where he left off last season, as he has begun 2023 in perfect fashion. First, the Dutchman dominated the entire Bahrain Grand Prix weekend by claiming 25 points for the race win. And now he has even begun the Saudi Arabian GP weekend on a bright note.

The 25-year-old clocked the fastest time in both of Friday’s practice sessions. Verstappen was 0.483s quicker than his Red Bull Racing teammate, Sergio Perez, in practice 1 and 0.208s faster than Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso in practice 2.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing)

After beginning the weekend on a positive note, Verstappen will now hope to deliver another strong performance during Saturday’s qualifying to get the best possible starting position for Sunday’s main race. The Saudi Arabian GP qualifying will commence living at 8:00 PM local time.