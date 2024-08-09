Max Verstappen Reveals What Keeps Him Bound to Red Bull

After a dominant 2023 season, rumors about Max Verstappen wanting to leave Red Bull emerged ahead of the start of the current campaign. The chaos behind the scenes contributed to this heavily, and Red Bull’s performance began to falter. But Verstappen later admitted that he never had any intentions of leaving the Milton-Keynes-based outfit.

Verstappen opened up about what keeps him at Red Bull. In an exclusive interview with Formula.hu, he said, “Loyalty is very important and I don’t think it’s always there in F1… fortunately in my case it is a given and I think it is mutual for us. The key people stay with the team and now we have our own engine project.”

Verstappen: “It is, but fortunately in my case it is a given and I think it is mutual for us. The key people stay with the team and now we have our own engine project. How is it going? I have a lot of faith in him, but we have to be realistic.” 3/6 https://t.co/RVvPBhS9eF — Junaid #JB17 (@JunaidSamodien_) August 8, 2024

Verstappen avoids making important career decisions based on emotions. He pointed out that making rash decisions, especially in a sport as unpredictable as F1, could lead to undesirable outcomes.

Verstappen then spoke about the major rule changes set to hit F1 in 2026. It would also be Red Bull’s first year of using its own engines (Red Bull Powertrains) which they will make in collaboration with Ford.

Verstappen is waiting to see how things unfold

Verstappen acknowledged the uncertainty that the new regulation changes would bring, especially regarding Red Bull’s engine program. The rules would introduce a new engine formula, with cars et to become smaller, lighter, and more reliant on electric energy.

“I don’t know… It’ll be different for sure,” Verstappen remarked. He noted that while the new rules could potentially slow down lap times in certain areas, it would be impossible to predict whether the overall impact would be positive or negative.

“I believe in the team” Max Verstappen reacts to Red Bull’s partnership with Ford pic.twitter.com/rIH86TqFOO — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) February 3, 2023

Verstappen also spoke about the importance of staying patient. “I am the same with this as with the new rules, I prefer to be in the middle. I don’t want to be too positive or too negative… You have to be patient,” he said.

As Formula 1 prepares for a new era in 2026, Verstappen’s patience and level-headed approach will likely continue to be key factors in his ongoing success.