F1

“The people who allowed what was wrong have now fired him”: Max Verstappen explains how F1 and the team bosses used Michael Masi as a scapegoat before removing him from his role

"The people who allowed what was wrong have now fired him": Max Verstappen explains how F1 and the team bosses used Michael Masi as a scapegoat before removing him from his role
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
Rohit Sharma captaincy record in T20 International: Rohit Sharma captaincy stats
Next Article
"Who has EVER wanted to go to the Knicks?!": Stan Van Gundy delivers franchise with MASSIVE burn despite rumors of Zion Williamson's ideal trade destination
F1 Latest News
"This is absolutely heartbreaking"– Haas driver Mick Schumacher speaks against the Russian aggression in Ukraine
“This is absolutely heartbreaking”– Haas driver Mick Schumacher speaks against the Russian aggression in Ukraine

Haas driver Mick Schumacher speaks against the aggression made by Russia against Ukraine this week…