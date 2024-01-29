Ferrari Man Quashes Fans’ Hope With Recent SF-24 Update

With the 2024 Formula 1 season right around the corner, Ferrari’s brand ambassador Marc Gene gave the Tifosi a much-anticipated update on the SF-24. While the Spaniard did confirm the 2024 car to be a clear step above the SF-23, he dismissed the possibility of a potential title fight with Red Bull.

Formulapassion.it quoted the 49-year-old ex-F1 driver as saying, “Should we see Ferrari fighting for the World Championship? It’s difficult.” Gene’s comments might come as disheartening for the Tifosi. However, his predictions for the 2024 season are very well grounded in reality.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/leclercdata/status/1751942683730272363?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Last year, the RB19 had an exceptional lead over its rivals in terms of out-and-out pace. Whilst the pack, including Ferrari, slashed that margin down, Red Bull have arguably made a further step forward with the RB20 that would possibly nullify any clawed-back performance that the teams had over the winter break.

What really gave Red Bull the cutting edge over its rivals was the fundamental design philosophy it had adopted back in 2022 itself. With a solid base, the team then developed the car to chase performance whilst its rivals were still chasing the regulations. However, with 2023 showing some monumental strides in terms of development from the likes of Mercedes, McLaren, and Ferrari, 2024 could finally be the year when Red Bull’s rivals finally crack the code.

Ferrari need to contend with Mercedes and McLaren threat amid uphill tussle with Red Bull in 2024

Both, McLaren and Mercedes have shown great promise with their car concepts over the course of the season. While both teams need to still optimize their aerodynamic profiles, they do look like solid contenders to Red Bull’s throne.

Out of the duo, McLaren seem to be the most potent rival in the mix. After a mid-season revival of the MCL60, the Woking-based team were the second-fastest car on the track on more than one occasion. Needless to say, in 2024, the team will be hoping to register a top-2 finish in the Constructors’ championship for the first time since 2011.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/redbulletin/status/1743229310729933091?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

On top of all of this, Christian Horner has also come out with a bleak admission that 2024 may not prove to be as fruitful for the team as the last two years. He told F1.com, “[There’ll be] diminishing returns for us because I think we got to the top of the curve quicker than others.”

That being said, a clearer pecking order for the 2024 season will only start to unravel once the cars hit the track during pre-season testing in February.