Max Verstappen Sets Out for Another Yacht Hunt 2 Years After Splurging $6 Million on “Bagheera”

After claiming his third F1 championship and 19 wins in the recently concluded 2023 F1 season, Max Verstappen has now set out to splurge on the hard-earned money he took from Red Bull. In doing so, the Dutchman was spotted with his partner Kelly Piquet in a shipyard in Italy, and as per reports, he is eyeing to buy another yacht.

According to Gazzetta.it, “[Max Verstappen was found] to visit a shipyard in Viareggio, a town in Versilia in the province of Lucca. The intention of the Dutchman, ace of the Red Bull, would be to evaluate the purchase of a yacht in the Viareggio Darsena.”

Notably, this would be the second yacht the Red Bull driver would have if he decided to have one from Italy. Earlier, Verstappen spent $6 million on his first yacht named ‘Bagheera’. Named after the iconic jaguar from The Jungle Book, the fascinating beauty is a 120-foot beast.

The yacht also has an infinity pool and a day on the yacht could cost around $100,000! It is not very uncommon for F1 drivers to own yachts, given they earn handsomely. Apart from him, Charles Leclerc and Fernando Alonso are also known to own yachts as well.

While Leclerc has a $2.15 million 48 Dolceriva, Alonso owns a 60 Sunreef Power Eco Catamaran worth $4.30 million. Alonso’s all-electric vessel is powered by a solar panel and propelled by electric motors.

How does Max Verstappen love to spend his fortune?

Max Verstappen is a pure racer when it comes to his breed. However, he is also interested in having a fascinating ride, a private jet and a yacht. His luxury rides are worth millions of dollars.

Besides having a multi-million dollar house in Monaco, the Dutchman also has a private jet. Named Dassault Falcon-900EX, it cost him over $15 million to get his hands on it. He bought it from Richard Branson and Virgin Galactic at the end of the 2020 F1 season.

Apart from this, he also owns the aforementioned yacht named ‘Bagheera.’ Furthermore, his car collection is nothing but illustrious with a worth of $7 Million including mostly rare and limited edition rides.

He owns a Porsche 911 GT3 RS, Four Aston Martins [DB11, 2018 Vantage, DBS Superleggera, and Valkyrie], a couple of Ferraris [488 Pista and Monza SP2] and a Mercedes Benz S AMG. Along with this, he also owns a jet ski worth $20,000. All in all, Max Verstappen knows how to spend his hard-earned $55 million a year from Red Bull on luxury items.