Max Verstappen Sick of the Haters; Sends Red-Hot Response to Two Members of the F1 Paddock

Max Verstappen has already proven himself on the track multiple times. The Dutchman has performed on a different level altogether this season and has been miles ahead of his competition. However, there have always been people who have doubted his capabilities, but this time, Verstappen has come out with a stern reply against two of them, Pierre Gasly and Toto Wolff.

Talking to the media ahead of the Italian GP, Alpine’s Gasly insinuated that Verstappen might not be as strong at Monza as he has been in other races this season. “I think this weekend is actually probably the trickiest one for Max to win, ” claimed Gasly, as he explained that the low downforce track might not be suited to the RB19.

Toto Wolff had also chipped in to comment about Verstappen’s dominance recently. Wolff claimed that the only way to explain the gap in the performance level of Verstappen and his teammate Perez is for Red Bull to develop the car to suit the former.

Max Verstappen claps back at naysayers

Max Verstappen, however, has had enough of his doubters and decided to clap back at them ahead of the Italian GP. Speaking about Gasly’s remarks regarding Red Bull’s performance at Monza, Verstappen said, as quoted by PlanetF1, “People are allowed to wish for these kind of things. But I think it’s going to be a good track for us.”

Verstappen also decided to give a strong reply to Wolff’s suggestions about the Red Bull car being developed to Verstappen’s liking. The Reigning world champion was extremely direct and said, “Bullsh*t comments. It’s not like that.”

He went on to explain that it is not the car that makes him unbeatable. Instead, it is his abilities behind the wheel of the RB19 that have put him on the top. He added that he does not have any specific driving style. Instead, he adjusts his driving to suit the car and get the best possible performance out of it.

Verstappen en route to create world record

Regardless of the doubts surrounding Verstappen, he is still the favorite to win the Italian GP. No other driver has been able to keep up with the 25-year-old at any race this season, and probably won’t be able to in Monza as well.

It is most likely that the Red Bull driver will increase his winning streak to 10 races and create a new world record. He is currently at par with Sebastian Vettel for the record number of consecutive victories with nine wins.