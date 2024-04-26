Pierre Gasly Might Be the Next Big Thing to Hit the Driver’s Market And Could Ruin Mercedes’ Plans

With several seats open for the 2025 season, new developments around the driver market emerge almost daily. The latest of these developments has to do with Pierre Gasly and Alpine, which could play a spoilsport to Mercedes’ plans. According to Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft, Gasly has started negotiating with Williams over a possible move to the team next season.

Quoted by Crash.net, Croft took the time to assess how the driver lineups could shape up in the upcoming season. Claiming both Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly might look to leave Alpine, Croft said he believes Gasly is already in conversation with Williams over a potential pairing with Alex Albon.

“[Pierre] Gasly might find himself at Williams. I am sure he’s been in negotiations with Williams to drive alongside Alex Albon.”

Should Gasly complete his move to the British team, Mercedes could face a huge problem. With Williams being a significant customer team to Mercedes, the initial plan for the latter was to bring its Italian racing prodigy, Kimi Antonelli up to F1 via the Grove-based outfit. One year later, Mercedes would bring Antonelli up and have him drive for them.

However, if Croft’s claim turns into reality, Mercedes could face a major setback. With Antonelli still being 17, he doesn’t have the necessary experience to hold a driving seat in other F1 teams. Williams, on paper would be the perfect stepping stone for him.

Mercedes hoping for things to play out their way

Mercedes would be keeping its fingers crossed, hoping for things to pan out the way they intended them to. Per veteran journalist Joe Saward, Mercedes wants Williams to take Antonelli on an 18-month ‘loan’, given the British team is on the market searching for drivers.

Mercedes too, is searching for drivers since Lewis Hamilton is leaving in 2025 to join Ferrari. However, Toto Wolff feels that promoting Antonelli to the main Mercedes seat so quickly could hamper his development. Hence, the Austrian boss wants him to get experience before looking to make waves in F1 with the the Silver Arrows in the future.

However, the Italian prodigy isn’t old enough to register himself in F1 yet. He cannot get a super license until he is 18, and that won’t happen until August 25th, later this year. Hence, Saward speculates Williams (or Mercedes) could ask the FIA for special permission given Max Verstappen was also a 17-year-old when he joined the grid.

Meanwhile, Mercedes continues to run Antonelli through the mill via various testing events. The Brackley-based outfit had him get some laps in the 2021 W12, noting the young one’s numbers. Furthermore, they also have plans to have him drive the 2022 W13 and give him a taste of driving the latest-era cars.